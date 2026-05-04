The second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs opens on Monday, the perfect time to claim the current DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The New York Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers, who shocked the Boston Celtics in Round 1, at 8 p.m. ET. The San Antonio Spurs will host the Minnesota Timberwolves, who upset the Denver Nuggets, at 9:30 p.m. ET. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (knee) is expected to play in Game 1.

The SportsLine Projection Model has found strong values in each of these NBA contests, backing the Knicks to cover as 7.5-point favorites and the Timberwolves to cover as 13.5-point underdogs for DraftKings NBA best bets. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in MLB best bets for Dodgers vs. Astros. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks (-7.5) vs. 76ers (-108)

Timberwolves (+13.5) vs. Spurs (-115)

Astros (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (+104)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +634 (risk $100 to win $634, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks (-7.5) vs. 76ers (-108)

The Knicks are coming off one of the most dominant wins in postseason history, dismantling the Atlanta Hawks, 140-89, on Thursday. After dropping two of the first three games of the series against Atlanta, the Knicks won three straight, all by more than 15 points and by an average of 32 points. All four of their wins against Atlanta came by more than 10 points. The Knicks are 9-3 against the 76ers over the last three regular seasons, with six of those nine wins coming by at least eight points. The model projects the Knicks to cover in 60% of simulations. Back the Knicks here, and claim $100 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Timberwolves (+13.5) vs. Spurs (-115)

The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets, 110-98, on Thursday in Game 6 behind 32 points and 10 rebounds by Jaden McDaniels as one of four players with at least 15 points. Anthony Edwards missed 21 games this regular season, so the Timberwolves have experience playing without their star guard if he's unable to go, and they still went 12-9 in those games. The Timberwolves went 2-1 against the Spurs this season, with their one loss coming by three points, leading the model to project Minnesota to cover in 57% of simulations. Back the Timberwolves at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Astros (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (+104)

"You know, I understand this number on the surface, but getting one of the majors' best offensive teams at home for plus-money at +1.5 is a have-to play," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Loses, fine. Still the right play. The Dodgers haven't really looked that Dodger-ish of late anyways, although the pitching matchup Monday clearly favors them with Yoshinobu Yamamoto opposed by essentially an opener/bullpen day. Still, every Dodgers opener in a visiting park is like that team's World Series." Back the Astros at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Monday?

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