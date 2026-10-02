Riding with the biggest favorite in NFL Survivor Pools proved to be the way to go the past two weeks, but there were some pivots that had survivor pool players sweating. As has been the case the first two weeks, there were a number of participants that couldn't avoid the pitfalls of a balanced NFL. In Week 3, it was the Seattle Seahawks that took down 1,111 entrants with their 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders, thus ending Seattle's 12-game win streak. So for those still alive in their survivor pool, it's time to finalize your Week 4 NFL survivor picks. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Four teams on Sunday are favored by 6.5 or more points: Titans vs. Ravens (-11.5), Dolphins vs. Vikings (-10.5), Chargers vs. Seahawks (-7) and Patriots vs. Bills (-7). Should you back one of them, or roll the dice a bit and try to set yourself up for more success later in the season? Before finalizing any Week 4 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team proven expert R.J. White is backing.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last nine years, going 803-705-41 against the spread to put him up more than 27 units on those picks at NFL betting sites since 2017. He has also delivered a 55% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last 11 seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017. He knows the NFL at a level that few do, making him the perfect expert to give NFL survivor pool strategy tips. And in Week 1, he wisely avoided the Chargers, the consensus pick, and backed the Jaguars, who handled the Browns 34-10. In Week 2, he avoided the Buccaneers, and in Week 3 the 49ers.

Now, White has turned his attention to the latest Week 4 NFL odds and locked in his Week 4 survivor pool pick. You can only see who White is backing this week at SportsLine.

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Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

After studying all of his 2026 NFL Week 4 survivor options, including this week and the rest of the year, White is avoiding the Baltimore Ravens, despite being one of the most popular picks this week. Although they are 11.5-point favorites (-649 on the money line), the Ravens are coming off a long flight from Brazil, and the international travel is always taxing on players' bodies. Although the Titans are winless, they have gone down to the wire the past two weeks against the Eagles and Giants, so they are due for an upset soon.

The Ravens' only loss this year happened to be a home game against the New Orleans Saints, and Baltimore has dropped its last four home games dating back to 2025. Although they are a popular pick this week, White sees better value elsewhere. "There will be plenty of spots this year where people will trust backing Baltimore," White said. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks

White says he's comfortable with saving a couple of his heavy hitters for later in the season, and he's found a surprising team to jump on in Week 4, while it still makes sense. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which team is a must-back in your Week 4 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 4, all from SportsLine's top NFL expert all time.