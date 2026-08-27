Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn are making serious noise on the road to Las Vegas. On Sept. 12, two of boxing's biggest and most polarizing names collide when Garcia defends his WBC welterweight title against Benn in a major showcase from Zuffa Boxing.

Garcia finally captured his first world championship in February, dominating Mario Barrios over 12 rounds. The victory offered some stability and career rejuvenation after a turbulent few years. Now, Garcia returns to T-Mobile Arena, the same building where he won the WBC welterweight title, for his first defense.

Benn arrived in Las Vegas chasing something his father accomplished decades earlier: winning a world title in the United States. The son of British boxing great Nigel Benn earned his opportunity after avenging his lone professional loss to Chris Eubank Jr. and beating former world champion Regis Prograis.

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Garcia vs. Benn headlines Zuffa Boxing's Mexican Independence Day weekend card. The explosive press conferences leading up to the fight have the world looking at the welterweights, but the co-main event shouldn't be overlooked.

Jai Opeteia defends the Zuffa Boxing and The Ring cruiserweight titles against reigning WBC cruiserweight champion Noel Mikaelian. Opetaia, Zuffa's inaugural champion, fights five months after a one-sided Zuffa Boxing debut victory against Brandon Glanton.

Below is the complete fight card for Garcia vs. Benn, along with the latest odds. Check back for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

Garcia vs. Benn fight card, odds

Ryan Garcia (c) -370 vs. Conor Benn +275, WBC welterweight championship

Jai Opetaia (c) -1400 vs. Noel Mikaelian +700, Zuffa Boxing and The Ring cruiserweight championships

Mark Magasyo -165 vs. Andres Cortes +130, lightweights

Raphael Akpejiori vs. Damazion Vanhouter, heavyweights

Garcia vs. Benn info

Date: Sept. 12

Sept. 12 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)

8 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)