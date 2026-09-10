The biggest Zuffa Boxing event of the year is here. Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn are set to square off on Saturday night in Las Vegas for the WBC welterweight title in the main event. It all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena and streams live on Paramount+.

Garcia finally captured his first world championship in February, dominating Mario Barrios over 12 rounds. The victory offered some stability and career rejuvenation after a turbulent few years. Now, Garcia returns to T-Mobile Arena, the same building where he won the WBC welterweight title, for his first defense.

Benn arrived in Las Vegas chasing something his father accomplished decades earlier: winning a world title in the United States. The son of British boxing great Nigel Benn earned his opportunity after avenging his lone professional loss to Chris Eubank Jr. and beating former world champion Regis Prograis.

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Garcia vs. Benn headlines Zuffa Boxing's Mexican Independence Day weekend card. The explosive press conferences leading up to the fight have the world looking at the welterweights, but the co-main event shouldn't be overlooked.

Jai Opeteia defends the Zuffa Boxing and The Ring cruiserweight titles against reigning WBC cruiserweight champion Noel Mikaelian. Opetaia, Zuffa's inaugural champion, fights five months after a one-sided Zuffa Boxing debut victory against Brandon Glanton.

Plus, former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo looks to pipck up a big win in a featured bout when he takes on Andres Cortes at lightweight. Magsayo, 31, has not returned to the title level since a March 2023 loss to Brandon Figueroa for the interim WBC title at featherweight and has seen made the move up to lightweight to begin his Zuffa Boxing venture. He enters on a five-fight win streak that includes three TKOs.

Below is the complete fight card for Garcia vs. Benn, along with the latest odds. Check back for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

Garcia vs. Benn fight card, odds

Ryan Garcia (c) -370 vs. Conor Benn +275, 12 rounds, WBC welterweight championship

Jai Opetaia (c) -1400 vs. Noel Mikaelian +700, 12 rounds, Zuffa Boxing and The Ring cruiserweight championships

Mark Magasyo -165 vs. Andres Cortes +130, 10 rounds, lightweights

Raphael Akpejiori vs. Damazion Vanhouter, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Jose Ramirez vs. Alexis Rocha, 10 rounds, welterweights

Pablo Rubio vs. Oswaldo Molina, 6 rounds, 132-pound catchweights

Abel Gonzalez vs. Raul Salomon, 8 rounds, super middleweights

Vlad Panin vs. Dakota Linger, 6 rounds, super welterweights

Sean Garcia vs. Abraham Morales, 6 rounds, lightweights

Where to watch Garcia vs. Benn

Date: Sept. 12

Sept. 12 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)

8 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Garcia vs. Benn countdown