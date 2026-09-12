The biggest Zuffa Boxing event of the year is here. Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn are set to square off on Saturday night in Las Vegas for the WBC welterweight title in the main event. It all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena and streams live on Paramount+.

Garcia finally captured his first world championship in February, dominating Mario Barrios over 12 rounds. The victory offered some stability and career rejuvenation after a turbulent few years. Now, Garcia returns to T-Mobile Arena, the same building where he won the WBC welterweight title, for his first defense.

Benn arrived in Las Vegas chasing something his father accomplished decades earlier: winning a world title in the United States. The son of British boxing great Nigel Benn earned his opportunity after avenging his lone professional loss to Chris Eubank Jr. and beating former world champion Regis Prograis.

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On Friday, both men came in well under the 147-pound limit to make the bout official. That's a massive win for fans everywhere, but especially positive for Benn, who himself said he had to endure a lot of suffering to make the weight. His last fight came at 160 pounds and he had not made 147 since 2022. Now, things can focus on what happens inside the ring on Saturday night instead of possible hijinx outside.

In the co-main event, two of the top cruiserweights in the world collide when Zuffa and Ring Magazine champion Jai Opetaia takes on WBC titleholder Noel Mikaelian. Opetaia is largely considered the best 200-pound fighter in the world after largely clearing out the division. He owns a pair of wins over Mairis Briedis, which initially earned him the IBF title. The sanctioning body has since stripped him of the title for taking a fight they didnt sanction with Zuffa in March against Brandon Glanton for the Zuffa championship. Mikaelian, meanwhile, earned the vacant WBC title in a 2023 Ilunga Makabu. He lost it in a majority decision to Badou Jack in May 2025 before earning it back in the rematch last December.

Below is the complete fight card for Garcia vs. Benn, along with the latest odds. Check back for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

Garcia vs. Benn fight card, odds

Ryan Garcia (c) -370 vs. Conor Benn +275, 12 rounds, WBC welterweight title

Jai Opetaia (c) -1400 vs. Noel Mikaelian +700, 12 rounds, Zuffa Boxing and The Ring cruiserweight titles

Mark Magasyo -165 vs. Andres Cortes +130, 10 rounds, lightweights

Raphael Akpejiori vs. Damazion Vanhouter, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Jose Ramirez vs. Alexis Rocha, 10 rounds, welterweights

Pablo Rubio vs. Oswaldo Molina, 6 rounds, 132-pound catchweights

Abel Gonzalez vs. Raul Salomon, 8 rounds, super middleweights

Vlad Panin vs. Dakota Linger, 6 rounds, super welterweights

Sean Garcia vs. Abraham Morales, 6 rounds, lightweights

Where to watch Garcia vs. Benn

Date: Sept. 12

Sept. 12 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)

8 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Garcia vs. Benn countdown