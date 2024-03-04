Sunday was a rough day for Seton Hall. UConn, a No. 1 seed in the latest Bracketology, made the Pirates walk the plank in a 91-61 Huskies victory. Fortunately for Seton Hall, the first team out in Monday's projected bracket, it only counts as one loss.

The Pirates finish the regular season with home games against Villanova and DePaul. Those are most likely must-win games for Seton Hall's at-large hopes. The game against Villanova is especially important because the Wildcats are another one of the pile of Big East bubble teams trying to fight their way into the field.

Nebraska, a No. 10 seed in the projected bracket, continued its home-court dominance with a 67-56 win over Rutgers. The Cornhuskers won't take the floor again until Sunday when they travel to Michigan.

Colorado stayed alive in the hunt for an at-large spot with a 81-71 win at home over Stanford. The Buffaloes get the Oregon road trip to end the regular season. The game at Oregon is a Quad 1 opportunity. The Ducks are a longshot to make the field as one of the "Next Four Out", but it isn't out of the question.

The biggest game on tap for Monday is Texas at Baylor. The Bears have recently moved up to a No. 2 seed in the bracket projection. The Longhorns are currently projected as a No. 9 seed, but could move up higher with a win over the Bears.

We also have the first conference tournament getting underway. The opening round of the ASUN Tournament features two games Monday to get March Madness started.

All times Eastern.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on resume: 26 | AQ bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 10

Near the cut line

First 4 Out Team Record NET Seton Hall 18-11 62 Iowa 18-12 57 Villanova 17-12 26 Wake Forest 18-11 31

Note – all references to NCAA Tournament selection records and trends based on NET rankings excludes the 2021 tournament. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of non-conference games, those rankings are not reliable enough to be considered.