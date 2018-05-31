College basketball's winners and losers after players' final NBA Draft decisions

Who's coming back: Bryce Brown, Jared Harper and Austin Wiley Auburn could have easily lost Wiley to that professional life, but no. The 6-11 junior is going to play for the Tigers next season after having sat out in 2017-18 due to the FBI investigation. He'll return along with Brown and Harper, making Auburn a preseason top-20 team. The only loss for the Tigers here is Mustapha Heron, who didn't go pro but instead decided to transfer. Bruce Pearl kept his job despite the FBI saga, and if Auburn wins the SEC again next season, it will amount to one of the most unexpected plot twists in college basketball of the past three decades.

Who's coming back: Rui Hachimura, Killian Tillie and Zach Norvell Norvell was never going to leave, but Hachimura and Tillie had reasonably interesting decisions to make. Both figure to be top-50 prospects heading into next season. Because they're back, Gonzaga has national title inspirations.

Who's coming back: Udoka Azubuike The Jayhawks will not lose their entire starting five from their Final Four team. Azubuike is the sole returning player from that group, but his decision to come back ensures Kansas will be a consensus preseason top-three team. The Jayhawks, who are ranked No. 1 here at CBS Sports, are bringing in Dedric Lawson and K.J. Lawson, via Memphis; Charlie Moore, via Cal; and add a potentially big-time freshman guard in Devon Dotson. Quentin Grimes is another five-star player joining the fold. But for the purposes of winning a national title, getting Azubuike back was big -- perhaps mandatory.

Who's coming back: Isaac Copeland Jr. and James Palmer Expect a bump for the Cornhuskers next season. This team has enough talent to own some land in what should be an improved Big Ten. Copeland and Palmer are good enough to raise expectations to make the NCAAs. Palmer's developing into a nice pro prospect, thanks in good part to his physical attributes (his wingspan is nearly 7 feet; not bad for a 6-6 wing). The duo will likely combine to average north of 32 points per game. Nebraska doesn't get a lot of press, but it's hard to overstate just how big of a win it was for the team that both of these really good college players decided to return to Lincoln.

Who's coming back: Caleb and Cody Martin, Jordan Caroline The twins are returning, and now Nevada's got a roster that's ridiculously deep and talented. In fact, even though we've got the Wolf Pack at No. 6 in our rankings, I might lobby a case that they're too low and that could be because of their league and lack of big-name brand. Bottom line is this: the Martin twins' decision to come back means that Nevada has Final Four expectations. Yes: expectations. This team will be good enough to win a national title. Jordan Brown, a five-star forward, will come in next season alongside Caroline, Lindsey Drew and Josh Hall. Transfers who sat out last year will also enter the fold. In fact, Nevada's at 15 scholarship players and can only have 13 guys taking the university's money. So coach Eric Musselman has to figure out what to do in the weeks ahead.

Who's coming back: Cam Johnson and Luke Maye This was the expected endgame for this offseason, but UNC deserves a mention. The duo could easily combine to average more than 35 points next season if all clicks. Kenny Williams is back, too. UNC is shaping up as a top-10 team. Can't ding the Heels for losing Theo Pinson and Joel Berry. They were seniors, so their exits were already accounted for.

Who's coming back: Carsen Edwards and Nojel Eastern Eastern was expected to stay all the while, but Edwards made Purdue fans wonder after he showed well at the combine. The Boilermakers were a top-eight team in college hoops last season. It will be hard to maintain that, but Edwards is going to potentially be a First Team All-American, so it's a boon that he's coming back.

Who's coming back: Mike Daum Daum's draftability was up for debate, but he also could have capitalized on the transfer market and pretty much picked his destination. Instead, he stays true to the school that gave him a D-I chance out of high school (Daum wasn't considered a D-I prospect in the eyes of most) and should have a shot at being an All-American in 2018-19. Plus, SDSU will be favored to get back to the NCAAs.

Who's coming back: Shamorie Ponds Well, this is huge news for the Johnnies. Ponds averaged 21.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists last season. He's a volume shooter, and not efficient, but a player who lifts the team up with his demeanor and unflinching attitude. He might score 25/game for SJU next season ... if Mustapha Heron isn't on the floor as well. The Auburn transfer is believed to be leaning toward joining the Johnnies, and will be applying for a waiver so that he can play immediately.

Who's coming back: Tyus Battle. My column on Battle's decision can be found here. In short, I think it was the most impactful decision by any single player to any one program this year. Other schools, like Nevada, benefited in a big way from decisions, but no one team had a greater spectrum of good vs. bad based on one player's like choice like Syracuse. It went from NCAA Tournament hopeful to preseason top 25 squad thanks to Battle choosing to keep on with the Orange.



Who's coming back: Jaylen Hands and Kris Wilkes The Bruins should make the 2019 NCAA Tournament thanks to these decisions. Hands might be the most improved point guard in the country next season, and Wilkes is likely to be a breakout player in terms of his overall profile. He was a good freshman (probably top-20 in the country) last season and could become a top-20 player overall by January. UCLA's season began with the shoplifting fiasco in China, and by the time we get to November, Steve Alford will probably feel like that incident is years old. Speaking of that, do you remember the other two players involved/arrested in those crimes other than LiAngelo Ball? Their names are Jalen Hill and Cody Riley. They'll make their Bruins debuts next season, as they were suspended all of 2017-18.