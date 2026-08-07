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Arkansas St. • #3 • G

Royal Blue Smith

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Last Game

Thu, Mar 5 |
ESP+
vs Georgia Southern Eagles (21-16)
  • Pensacola Bay Center
80
Final
77
Game Recap

Sun Belt Standings

Team Conf Overall
TROY
 12-6 22-12
SALAB
 11-7 21-12
ARKST
 11-7 20-12
MRSHL
 11-7 19-13
TEXST
 11-7 19-13
CSTCAR
 11-7 19-13
APPST
 11-7 19-13
JMAD
 9-9 18-15
USM
 9-9 19-16
GASOU
 8-10 21-16
ODU
 7-11 12-21
UL
 7-11 11-22
GAST
 7-11 10-22
LAMON
 1-17 4-28
Full Standings

2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 13.1 5.4 44.0 1.7 1.1

Top Royal Blue Smith News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-3, 198 lbs
Birthplace: Parkland, FL
Class: Freshman