site: media | arena: collegebasketball | pageType: players |
section: | slug: | sport: collegebasketball | route: player_profile_home |
6-keys: media/spln/collegebasketball/reg/free/playerprofiles
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2025 Stats
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STATS
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MPG
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PPG
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FG%
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RPG
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APG
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Regular Season
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13.1
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5.4
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44.0
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1.7
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1.1
Top Royal Blue Smith News
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CBS Sports
Cameron Salerno
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CBS Sports
Isaac Trotter
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CBS Sports
David Cobb
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CBS Sports
Cameron Salerno
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CBS Sports
Brad Crawford
Player Bio
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HT/WT: 6-3, 198 lbs
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Birthplace: Parkland, FL
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Class: Freshman