No. 5 Texas A&M finally back at it as LSU looms
No. 5 Texas A&M hasn't played since Nov. 7.
LSU knows what that feels like.
The Aggies (5-1, 5-1) finally get to play in the wake of the COVID-related postponements of two games when they host the Tigers (3-3, 3-3) in an SEC West game Saturday night.
Texas A&M couldn't play at Tennessee two weeks ago or against Ole Miss last week. The Aggies most recently played Nov. 7, when they defeated South Carolina 48-3.
"I think our guys are hungry," Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said. "They want to play, they miss playing. I think our kids are very resilient. We've handled all kinds of adversity because 2020 is an adversity year."
The Aggies aren't likely to win the SEC West because they're a game behind No. 1 Alabama in the loss column, and that loss came against the Crimson Tide on Oct. 3. But that doesn't mean the Aggies can't sneak into the College Football Playoff if they win out.
LSU beat Texas A&M 50-7 last season in the final home game of Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, but Fisher dismissed the notion that the Aggies are thinking of revenge for that rout.
"Any time you get beat, you want to go back and compete and play very well," Fisher said. "I don't ever like the word revenge; I think revenge clouds your thinking. I think you've got two different teams, two different groups of people, two different years apart. You want to win because somebody had success against you. I mean, that's just human nature."
Things have changed quite a bit since that game. The Tigers were on their way to a 15-0 record and a CFP championship last season, but they haven't won consecutive games this season as they prepare to play their first ranked opponent.
"LSU is always going to get your attention," Fisher said. "But after three weeks, it wouldn't matter who we were playing - they would get our attention."
LSU played for the first time since Oct. 31 when it won at Arkansas last Saturday, 27-24.
"It took everything we had to beat Arkansas, and we did it," Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said. "Hopefully, it's a springboard for us to have a great end to the season starting with Texas A&M."
The Tigers finally got a chance to bounce back from their 48-11 loss to Auburn on Halloween, and they took advantage by holding off Arkansas last week as freshman Eli Ricks deflected a potential tying 44-yard field goal on the final play of the game.
"At some times we looked like an LSU football team," Orgeron said. "We still have a ways to go, but we have some young players that are believing, and hopefully making the last play of the game gave our guys some relief and some confidence that they can fight through and win."
The most recent time these teams played in College Station was two years ago, when the Aggies prevailed 74-72 in an epic seven-overtime battle.
The Aggies expect to have about 25,000 fans inside of 100,000-seat Kyle Field on Saturday night.
"It's probably the first time this year that the crowd noise will be a factor," Orgeron said.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|3
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|33
|31
|Total Plays
|9
|11
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|2.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|4
|26
|Rush Attempts
|3
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|29
|5
|Comp. - Att.
|3-6
|1-6
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|0.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-19
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-36.0
|1-31.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|29
|PASS YDS
|5
|
|
|4
|RUSH YDS
|26
|
|
|33
|TOTAL YDS
|31
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|3/6
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|3
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Gilbert 2 TE
|A. Gilbert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fonua 53 LB
|S. Fonua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 94 DL
|J. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|1/6
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Jones 9 WR
|H. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|1/1
|41
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|1
|31.0
|0
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LSU 28(8:21 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 36 yards from LSU 28 to the TXAM 36 downed by 13-J.Kirklin.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 25(9:01 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 28 for 3 yards (8-D.Leal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(9:05 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Davis-Price.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(9:10 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - TXAM 24(9:16 - 1st) 47-S.Small 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TXAM 24(9:23 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TXAM 24(9:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(10:13 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to LSU 24 for -4 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 24(10:19 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith. Penalty on LSU 25-C.Flott Pass interference 4 yards enforced at LSU 24. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(10:58 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to LSU 24 for no gain (23-M.Baskerville94-J.Evans).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(11:22 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 7-J.Stevens Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 39. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 35(11:22 - 1st) 11-K.Mond runs ob at LSU 39 for 26 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(11:26 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LSU 35(11:30 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 35 for no gain (8-D.Leal).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - LSU 43(11:49 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to TXAM 35 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 44(12:32 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 43 for 1 yard (8-D.Leal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(12:41 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 38(13:00 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins pushed ob at TXAM 44 for 18 yards (17-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(13:33 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 38 for 3 yards (3-T.Johnson92-J.Peevy).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TXAM 34(13:41 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 31 yards from TXAM 34 out of bounds at the LSU 35.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 29(14:21 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 34 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 29(14:21 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 35 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 29(14:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 29 for 4 yards (92-N.Farrell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
