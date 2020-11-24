|
Rebels' Kiffin, Bulldogs' Leach set for first Egg Bowl
Both Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach will finally get to experience what so many have told them about the entire offseason.
Kiffin and Leach both were hired to lead their respective programs over the offseason, and the first-year coaches will now step into their first Egg Bowl, the annual rivalry tussle between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
The only difference this year is that instead of on Thanksgiving, it will take place Saturday afternoon at Ole Miss.
Since being hired pre-pandemic, both coaches have heard from their supporters about the significance of the Egg Bowl.
"I've known about it from watching it," said Kiffin, who was hired as head coach at Ole Miss last December. "It used to be on Thanksgiving a lot. With my brother here for a number of years, I knew it was always competitive and a big deal around here."
A month after Kiffin was hired at Ole Miss, Leach was tabbed as the head coach for Mississippi State, and he also has come to understand the intensity of the rivalry from afar.
"Even as I was a kid, I know it was always an incredibly intense game," Leach said. "I know it's very meaningful to people and I know that it's in conversation all year 'round. There's not a day I don't hear somebody mention the Egg Bowl. I know it's a very meaningful game and I also know that there have been plenty of them that have been exciting to watch long before I was even in the state of Mississippi. It's exciting to be a part of it."
After a 44-34 win in the season opener at LSU, Mississippi State lost five of its next six games and enters this weekend 2-5 overall and in SEC play.
The Bulldogs are coming off a close loss at Georgia (31-24), and Leach feels that defeat was another sign his younger team is starting to mature a bit heading into the stretch run of the season.
"We just have to keep working hard," Leach said. "I don't think we've hit our potential yet. I think we are proof that we are young enough to where we are going to change for the positive. That's where the biggest strides come. The younger they are, the more they are developing. We're right there."
On the other side, Ole Miss enters 3-4 and on a two-game winning streak following a 54-21 win over Vanderbilt and a 59-42 win over South Carolina.
The Rebels were slated to play at Texas A&M last week, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
Kiffin obviously didn't want to see the stoppage last week with the rhythm his team had established in the two games prior, but he hopes the bye week will be an advantage.
"It is what it is," Kiffin said. "Hopefully we used it to get better at some things."
Ole Miss did receive some good news in that Otis Reese, a former safety at Georgia who transferred to Ole Miss in January, was cleared to play by the NCAA and will make his debut with the Rebels against Mississippi State.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|11
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|236
|328
|Total Plays
|36
|41
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|73
|Rush Attempts
|8
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|212
|255
|Comp. - Att.
|21-28
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|11.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-7
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.5
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|10
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|212
|PASS YDS
|255
|
|
|24
|RUSH YDS
|73
|
|
|236
|TOTAL YDS
|328
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|21/28
|212
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|2
|7
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|8
|6
|123
|0
|44
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|3
|3
|33
|0
|18
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|4
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
M. Heath 4 WR
|M. Heath
|3
|2
|16
|1
|10
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|3
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
G. Spivey 11 WR
|G. Spivey
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Jones 58 OL
|K. Jones
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|4
|3
|3
|0
|6
|
J. Payton 0 WR
|J. Payton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 17 DE
|A. Odom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 52 DE
|K. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Guidry 35 S
|L. Guidry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 8 K
|B. Ruiz
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|6
|31
|0
|16
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|4
|25
|1
|16
|
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|6
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|8
|6
|94
|0
|53
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|4
|2
|87
|1
|81
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|3
|1
|48
|1
|48
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|3
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Henry 0 LB
|L. Henry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 2 DB
|J. Jordan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 4 RB
|T. Knight
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Anderson 89 DL
|R. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 26 DB
|O. Reese
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Renfro 20 QB
|K. Renfro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clowney 17 LB
|D. Clowney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 94 DL
|Q. Bivens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 5 DB
|J. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 23 DB
|J. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Woullard 26 RB
|I. Woullard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(0:41 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(0:48 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams pushed ob at MIS 22 for 12 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 43(1:19 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers scrambles to MIS 34 for 9 yards (26-O.Reese).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 43(1:23 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - MISSST 43(1:29 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(1:35 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MIS 43 for 5 yards. Penalty on MIS 13-S.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at MIS 48. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 23(2:07 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MIS 48 for 29 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(2:12 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Johnson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 13(2:33 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 23 for 10 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 7(3:15 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 13 for 6 yards (4-T.Knight).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MISS 7(3:22 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 14(3:42 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to MSST 7 for 7 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 14(3:46 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(3:54 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - MISS 19(4:02 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to MSST 14 for 5 yards (12-S.Preston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MISS 19(4:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 19 for no gain (40-E.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 23(4:41 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 19 for 4 yards (12-S.Preston19-C.Duncan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 27(5:08 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MSST 23 for 4 yards (14-N.Watson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 43(5:23 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MSST 27 for 16 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 47(5:43 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 43 for 4 yards (17-A.Odom).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 49(5:59 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 47 for 4 yards (14-N.Watson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 33(6:16 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 49 for 16 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 30(6:52 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to MIS 33 for 3 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 22(6:52 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to MIS 30 for 8 yards (40-E.Thompson13-E.Forbes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 22(6:52 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MISS 43(7:08 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 35 yards from MSST 43 out of bounds at the MIS 22.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 49(7:08 - 2nd) to MSST 43 for -6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 49(7:45 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(7:55 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 49 for 2 yards (17-D.Clowney36-A.Cistrunk).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 35(8:40 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell pushed ob at MSST 47 for 12 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(9:44 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 35 for 5 yards (89-R.Anderson26-O.Reese).
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 61 yards from MIS 35 to MSST 4 fair catch by 22-L.Witherspoon. Penalty on MIS 0-L.Henry Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|+81 YD
|
3 & 18 - MISS 19(9:56 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - MISS 19(10:02 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - MISS 17(10:23 - 2nd) 8-E.Moore complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 19 for 2 yards (14-N.Watson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 27(10:51 - 2nd) 8-E.Moore complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 30 for 3 yards (12-S.Preston17-A.Odom). Penalty on MIS 84-K.Yeboah Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 27. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 22(11:02 - 2nd) 97-R.Bowman punts 51 yards from MSST 22 out of bounds at the MIS 27.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 22(11:07 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 15(11:45 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers scrambles runs ob at MSST 22 for 7 yards (0-L.Henry).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 16(12:27 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 15 for -1 yard (21-A.Finley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISS 45(12:34 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 39 yards from MIS 45 to MSST 16 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MISS 45(12:40 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 40(12:58 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 45 for 5 yards (3-A.Brule).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(13:03 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISS 23(13:16 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 40 for 17 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(13:37 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 23 for -2 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|Kickoff
|(13:37 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:37 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - MISSST 6(13:43 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 23(14:23 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley pushed ob at MIS 6 for 17 yards (4-T.Knight).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISSST 26(15:00 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MIS 23 for 3 yards (89-R.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on MIS 7-L.Cox Offside 5 yards enforced at MIS 31. No Play.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:16 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MIS 31 for 44 yards (21-A.Finley).
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISS 1(0:20 - 1st) 24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MISS 1(1:05 - 1st) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MSST 1 for no gain (93-C.Young40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MISS 1(1:45 - 1st) 25-H.Parrish to MSST 1 for no gain (42-M.Spencer40-E.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISS 5(2:02 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to MSST 1 for 4 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 16(2:15 - 1st) 25-H.Parrish to MSST 5 for 11 yards (12-S.Preston).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - MISSST 4(2:33 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MIS End Zone FUMBLES (4-T.Knight). 24-D.Leonard to MSST 16 for 84 yards (4-M.Heath).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 26(3:16 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley pushed ob at MIS 4 for 22 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(3:56 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MIS 26 for 1 yard (20-K.Renfro26-I.Woullard).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 34(4:23 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MIS 27 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(4:40 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MIS 34 for 6 yards (13-S.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(5:13 - 1st) Penalty on MIS 5-J.Haynes Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at MSST 45. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 27(5:23 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 45 for 18 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 27(5:30 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(6:03 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 27 for 2 yards (26-O.Reese).
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|+48 YD
|
2 & 16 - MISS 48(6:13 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MISS 38(6:28 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MSST 31 for 7 yards (19-C.Duncan12-S.Preston). Penalty on MIS 54-C.Warren Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 38. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(6:49 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 38 for 4 yards (52-K.Jones14-N.Watson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISS 48(7:12 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MSST 42 for 6 yards (13-E.Forbes12-S.Preston).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISS 45(7:38 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MSST 48 for 7 yards (14-N.Watson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(7:56 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to MIS 45 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISSST 14(8:08 - 1st) 97-R.Bowman punts 50 yards from MSST 14. 8-E.Moore to MIS 46 for 10 yards (0-J.Payton).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 16(8:44 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 14 for -2 yards (46-M.Sanogo23-J.Hawkins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 12(9:30 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 16 for 4 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 12 - MISSST 7(10:15 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 58-K.Jones. 58-K.Jones to MSST 12 for 5 yards (94-Q.Bivens).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 9(10:27 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to MSST 14 for 5 yards (20-K.Smith). Penalty on MSST 31-J.Walley Holding 7 yards enforced at MSST 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - MISS 8(10:33 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MISS 8(11:01 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to MSST 8 for no gain (14-N.Watson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 10(11:45 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 8 for 2 yards (19-C.Duncan12-S.Preston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(12:05 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MSST 10 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+53 YD
|
2 & 17 - MISS 33(12:20 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MSST 14 for 53 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(12:32 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to MIS 33 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the MIS 33.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 14 - MISS 24(12:45 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 40 for 16 yards (35-L.Guidry).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 28(13:07 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore pushed ob at MIS 34 for 6 yards. Penalty on MIS 84-K.Yeboah Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 34(13:14 - 1st) 97-R.Bowman punts 38 yards from MSST 34 to MIS 28 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 29(13:54 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 34 for 5 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 29(14:28 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 29 for no gain (0-L.Henry26-O.Reese).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 29 for 4 yards (0-L.Henry).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
