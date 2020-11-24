|
|
|PSU
|MICH
Penn State aims to end skid vs. struggling Michigan
Michigan has faced Penn State 23 times during the schools' storied football histories.
The 24th meeting could be the least anticipated matchup in the series. Both teams are struggling through shockingly poor seasons and they'll bring a combined 2-8 record into Saturday's game at Michigan Stadium.
The Wolverines (2-3, 2-3 Big Ten) ended a three-game skid on Saturday by surviving a 48-42, triple-overtime shootout with Rutgers, a program that has dropped 25 of its last 26 Big Ten games.
Their outlook looks rosy compared to the Nittany Lions, who have lost their first five games for the first time in the program's 134-year history.
Perhaps the most positive development in Michigan's win in New Jersey, other than breaking the losing streak, was that it may have found a starting quarterback. Sophomore Cade McNamara replaced starter Joe Milton late in the first half and threw four touchdown passes and 260 yards without a turnover. He also notched a rushing touchdown during the second overtime period.
Coach Jim Harbaugh refused to name McNamara as the starter against Penn State, though it would be surprising if he didn't make a change. Milton was intercepted four times in the previous two games and the team went scoreless against Rutgers until McNamara provided the spark.
Harbaugh praised McNamara's approach.
"His mindset is very good, very solid," Harbaugh said. "He's very good, confident. He's got faith in his ability, works extremely hard and (is) tough, too. So really, good mindset in all those areas."
The Wolverines also had struggled to run the ball since a season-opening victory at Minnesota. They may have found their No. 1 option against the Scarlet Knights. Hassan Haskins had 23 carries for 111 yards and the winning touchdown.
There's a sense of relief around the Michigan locker room as it enters the final three weeks of the regular season. The Wolverines will host Maryland next Saturday before their annual showdown with arch-rival Ohio State.
"The mood is just, we're happy, but we're not content," defensive tackle Donovan Jeter said. "Everybody is more upbeat, more energetic, but I think there's a better vibe around the building. I still think we have that same mentality -- we have to build on this win and just keep improving and getting better."
The Nittany Lions have given up an average of 36 points this season. Penn State was no match for Iowa last Saturday, trailed by as much as 24 points in a 41-21 loss.
Turnovers have been a major factor in Penn State's demise. Quarterback Sean Clifford has been picked off eight times and the Nittany Lions have also lost five fumbles. Their quarterbacks have been sacked 20 times.
"We have to protect the football on offense," coach James Franklin said. "That is obviously going to be emphasized all week long."
Will Levis started at quarterback against the Hawkeyes but was ineffective. Clifford replaced him and threw two touchdown passes, then was picked off twice. Franklin says he'll continue to use both quarterbacks.
He insists that his players haven't tuned him out.
"Obviously there's disappointment, obviously there's frustration," he said. "But I see how our guys are in the locker room after the game, I see how our guys are at practice and I see how our guys have competed late in games."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|2
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|3
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|101
|33
|Total Plays
|16
|9
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|8
|Rush Attempts
|9
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|56
|25
|Comp. - Att.
|5-7
|4-5
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|56
|PASS YDS
|25
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|8
|
|
|101
|TOTAL YDS
|33
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|5/7
|56
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|8
|43
|1
|9
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|3
|3
|36
|0
|20
|
I. Lutz 85 WR
|I. Lutz
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 12 LB
|B. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brisker 1 S
|J. Brisker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|4/5
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|4
|8
|0
|5
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
E. All 83 TE
|E. All
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hill 30 DB
|D. Hill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shibley 45 LB
|A. Shibley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 DL
|J. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gray 4 DB
|V. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jeter 95 DL
|D. Jeter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Reynolds 27 DB
|H. Reynolds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PSU 33(3:45 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 35(4:21 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to MICH 33 for 2 yards (19-K.Paye).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 44(4:46 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to MICH 35 for 9 yards (32-J.Harrell27-H.Reynolds).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 47(5:28 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to MICH 43 for 4 yards (45-A.Shibley23-M.Barrett).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - PSU 49(6:03 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to MICH 47 for 4 yards (12-J.Ross95-D.Jeter).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 42(6:22 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to PSU 49 for 7 yards (12-J.Ross).
|Result
|Play
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 42(6:22 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to PSU 48 FUMBLES (12-J.Ross). 33-G.Green runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MICH 42(6:27 - 1st) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICH 43(7:13 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to PSU 42 for 1 yard (13-E.Brooks1-J.Brisker).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICH 49(7:54 - 1st) 12-C.McNamara complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to PSU 43 for 8 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 50(8:33 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 49 for -1 yard (51-H.Beamon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 47(9:05 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 50 for 3 yards (9-J.Porter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICH 43(9:37 - 1st) 12-C.McNamara complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson pushed ob at MICH 47 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 38(10:02 - 1st) 12-C.McNamara complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell pushed ob at MICH 43 for 5 yards (9-J.Porter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 33(10:19 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 38 for 5 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(10:50 - 1st) 12-C.McNamara complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 33 for 8 yards (8-M.Wilson12-B.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:55 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - PSU 6(10:55 - 1st) 24-K.Lee runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 15(11:28 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to MICH 6 for 9 yards (30-D.Hill23-M.Barrett).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 31(11:58 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 85-I.Lutz. 85-I.Lutz to MICH 15 for 16 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 33(12:31 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to MICH 31 for 2 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 47(13:06 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington pushed ob at MICH 33 for 20 yards (45-A.Shibley4-V.Gray).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 45(13:38 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 47 for 2 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 36(14:07 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 45 for 9 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(14:16 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - PSU 32(14:39 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 36 for 4 yards (30-D.Hill2-C.Kemp).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 32 for 7 yards (30-D.Hill12-J.Ross).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by 3-P.Washington.
