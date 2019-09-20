Drive Chart
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) While No. 25 TCU is trying to start a season 3-0 for the 10th time in 17 seasons, SMU has already reached that mark for the first time since 1984.

The Mustangs (3-0) actually won their first four games 35 years ago, back in the old Southwest Conference days and not long before crippling sanctions led to the NCAA's so-called death penalty when they didn't field a team for two seasons.

That was also the last time - until their 99th meeting coming up on Saturday - that the teams met with both still undefeated after already playing multiple games. The last time before that was 1935, a matchup of 10-0 teams.

''From a coach's perspective, we're improved over where we were last year, and we're playing a better style of football, just playing harder on both sides of the ball,'' SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. ''I think people are starting to appreciate the fact that we know our guys play hard, and it's an entertaining brand of football, and we're having some success.''

TCU (2-0) is coming off a three-touchdown road win against Big Ten team Purdue, which followed an early open date for the Frogs. They have the Big 12's top defense, allowing 209.5 total yards per game.

SMU, which has been overwhelmed by TCU in recent meetings, comes in with wins over Arkansas State, North Texas and Texas State. The Mustangs had 639 total yards against the FCS Bobcats.

''We're going to play the best football team we've played against,'' Dykes said. ''It's pretty obvious when you turn the film on, just in terms of their talent, and the way they performed Saturday against Purdue was really impressive. ... I think our guys will be excited to measure ourselves against a very good program.''

Dykes is in his second season on the Hilltop following a brief stint as an offensive analyst at TCU. He has 65 players who are first-year Mustangs.

''The transfer portal has really helped ... they've changed their roster really,'' said Gary Patterson, in his 19th full season as TCU's head coach.

Among the SMU newcomers is former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele, one of seven graduate transfers and the American Athletic Conference leader with 871 yards passing. He was 0-2 against TCU while with the Longhorns, completing only 37 of 83 passes (45%) for 472 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in those games.

''For them, he's giving them consistency,'' Patterson said, when asked about Buechele at SMU. ''He's a guy that has played in big ball games and he checks into things how he's supposed to.''

FRESH QB

Graduate transfer Alex Delton started TCU's first two games, but true freshman Max Duggan entered on the third series both times. Duggan was in for 11 of the Frogs' 14 possessions against Purdue, including all after halftime. When asked if there could be a change in the way the Frogs use their quarterbacks this week, Patterson responded ''maybe.''

LOPSIDED SKILLET

TCU has won by an average margin of four touchdowns while winning the last seven games in the series known as the Battle for the Iron Skillet between two schools 40 miles apart. The Horned Frogs are 15-2 against SMU since 2001, the first season the two teams weren't in the same conference. The only years they haven't played since 1925 were 1987 and 1988 after SMU's penalties, and 2006.

WHAT A RUSH

Both SMU and TCU had two 100-yard rushers last week. The Mustangs' 390 yards rushing against Texas State were the most since 1985. True freshman TJ McDaniel, who could still be redshirted, ran eight times for 159 yards and three TDs (10, 39 and 42 yards), while Xavier Jones had 108 yards and matched the national lead with his seventh rushing TD. TCU piled up 346 yards against Purdue, when Darius Anderson had 179 and Sewo Olonilua 106.

LONE VOTE

While the Mustangs didn't get any votes in the AP Top 25 this week, they got a vote from one of the 65 coaches that rank the teams for another poll. Dykes guessed that maybe the vote came from Patterson.

''A little showmanship, you know how that stuff goes,'' SMU's coach said.

When asked if it was, Patterson only said, ''could've been.''

SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.3% 871 5 3 151.7
S. Buechele 65/98 871 5 3
T. Gipson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 30 0 0 352
T. Gipson 1/1 30 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 291 7
X. Jones 54 291 7 51
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 187 1
K. Freeman 48 187 1 20
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 159 3
T. McDaniel 8 159 3 48
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
S. Buechele 10 33 0 28
M. Pierce 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
M. Pierce 4 19 1 7
T. Gipson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
T. Gipson 4 19 0 9
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
T. Williams 6 19 0 5
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
U. Bentley IV 5 19 0 4
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Sanders 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 342 2
R. Roberson Jr. 21 342 2 51
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 214 2
J. Proche 17 214 2 33
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 137 1
K. Granson 8 137 1 58
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 93 0
M. Gailliard 9 93 0 43
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
T. Page 1 40 0 40
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
U. Bentley IV 1 30 0 30
J. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
J. Bell 4 27 0 12
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
X. Jones 4 21 0 12
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Freeman 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Newman 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Newman 0-0 0 1
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Nelson 0-0 0 1
R. Clemons 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Clemons 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 3/5
K. Robledo 3/4 0 3/5 12
R. Roberts 97 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
R. Roberts 0/1 0 4/4 4
L. Hogan 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/7
L. Hogan 0/0 0 5/7 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 235 2 0 120.3
M. Duggan 23/41 235 2 0
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.3% 124 0 1 69.3
A. Delton 11/28 124 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 207 2
D. Anderson 22 207 2 37
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 156 1
S. Olonilua 25 156 1 18
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 64 0
A. Delton 10 64 0 54
D. Barlow 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 1
D. Barlow 8 45 1 14
E. Demercado 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 44 0
E. Demercado 11 44 0 20
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 16 1
M. Duggan 14 16 1 9
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
J. Reagor 3 11 0 5
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Davis 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hights 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 108 0
T. Hights 8 108 0 47
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 100 1
J. Reagor 8 100 1 37
T. Hunt 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 61 0
T. Hunt 3 61 0 24
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
D. Anderson 3 30 0 17
A. Davis 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 1
A. Davis 1 22 1 22
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
D. Davis 4 21 0 11
D. Thomas 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Thomas 1 7 0 7
P. Wells 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
P. Wells 1 6 0 6
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Lynn 1 4 0 4
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 0 0
S. Olonilua 4 0 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Washington 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Washington 0-0 0 1
T. Moehrig 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Moehrig 0-0 0 2
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Gladney 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/7 6/6
J. Song 7/7 0 6/6 27
G. Kell 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
G. Kell 1/1 0 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
