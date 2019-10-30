Drive Chart
Georgia Southern-Appalachian St. Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 30, 2019

Appalachian State was playing its first game as a ranked team when it met Georgia Southern last season. The Eagles pulled off a 34-14 victory that immediately knocked the then-No. 25 Mountaineers out of the poll.

Georgia Southern (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) will try to accomplish another upset when it travels to No. 20 Appalachian State (7-0, 4-0) Thursday night in Boone, N.C.

"Last year was last year," Eagles coach Chad Lunsford told reporters this week, "and if we're trying to draw off that, that energy, trying to draw off that to win this football game, that's probably the wrong route to go."

With the Mountaineers perfect in conference play and the Eagles having just one league loss, this could go a long way in determining the East division champion and a berth in the Sun Belt's title game.

"It's a big game because if we want to win a conference championship, we need to beat these guys," said first-year Appalachian State coach Eliah Drinkwitz. "That's what it is."

The Eagles have won three in a row since losing their league opener to Louisiana on Sept. 28. Lunsford said his team probably played its best game of the year in last week's 41-7 rout of New Mexico State.

It was a highly emotionally atmosphere for that nonconference outing, with the Eagles playing their first game after the death of freshman offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins earlier in the week. The coroner ruled his death a suicide.

"This is the toughest adversity we've faced," Lunsford said, "and we did overcome it."

The weather could be a factor for this one. Rain is forecast for the night, which is nothing new for the Eagles.

"Our last two games have been in monsoons so maybe we're used to it now," Lunsford said. "We've got to be mindful of ball security."

The Eagles have lost nine fumbles for the season, but three came last week. They are the only FBS team that has not thrown an interception.

"We are a run-oriented football team so rain obviously plays in our favor," Lunsford said. "But App runs the ball pretty well, too."

Georgia Southern is rushing for 259.9 yards per game (No. 7 in the country) with its triple-option approach, while Appalachian State is at 244.1 rushing yards per game (No. 14 nationally) with its more conventional approach. The Mountaineers ran for a season-high 313 yards in their 30-3 win at South Alabama last week.

Running back Darrynton Evans has rushed for 722 yards this year but is coming off a season-low 46 yards against South Alabama. Running backs Raykwon Anderson and Marcus Williams Jr. rushed for 99 and 94 yards, respectively, in picking up the slack.

The Eagles have three players with over 300 yards rushing, including quarterback Shai Werts (303). Running backs J.D. King and Wesley Kennedy III have rushed for 457 and 312 yards, respectively.

Werts, injured in the season-opening loss to LSU, returned to start the past four games. He has completed 22 of 44 passes for 179 yards in five games.

--Field Level Media

1234T
Ga. Southern 4-3 -----
20 App. St. 7-0 -----
APLST -15, O/U 44.5
Kidd Brewer Stadium Boone, North Carolina
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 179 2 0 99.2
S. Werts 22/44 179 2 0
J. Tomlin 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 162 0 0 98.5
J. Tomlin 12/26 162 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 453 4
J. King 106 453 4 31
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 324 5
W. Kennedy III 39 324 5 71
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 303 0
S. Werts 68 303 0 46
L. Wright 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 294 2
L. Wright 52 294 2 70
M. LaRoche 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 267 1
M. LaRoche 45 267 1 75
J. Tomlin 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 193 2
J. Tomlin 29 193 2 50
G. Green 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
G. Green 9 42 0 11
K. Hood 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
K. Hood 3 37 0 25
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
M. Murray 2 14 0 17
N. Thompson 26 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Thompson 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Michaud 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 81 2
M. Michaud 5 81 2 25
K. Hood 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 65 0
K. Hood 4 65 0 39
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
W. Kennedy III 4 49 0 24
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 46 0
M. Murray 8 46 0 14
D. Anderson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 45 0
D. Anderson 1 45 0 45
N. Thompson 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
N. Thompson 4 24 0 8
C. Ransom 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Ransom 2 19 0 10
C. Brown 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Brown 2 11 0 10
L. Wright 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
L. Wright 2 7 0 8
M. LaRoche 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -6 0
M. LaRoche 2 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Vildor 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Vildor 0-0 0 1
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Duncan Jr. 0-0 0 2
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Byrd 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/19 15/15
T. Bass 13/19 0 15/15 54
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 1295 11 3 148
Z. Thomas 114/171 1295 11 3
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 73 2 0 368.3
J. Huesman 2/4 73 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 722 10
D. Evans 125 722 10 87
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 301 4
M. Williams Jr. 56 301 4 35
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 266 4
Z. Thomas 54 266 4 50
D. Harrington 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 178 1
D. Harrington 33 178 1 22
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 135 1
R. Anderson 10 135 1 67
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 45 1
J. Virgil 5 45 1 21
N. Clark 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 33 0
N. Clark 9 33 0 12
J. Gibbs 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 30 0
J. Gibbs 1 30 0 32
C. Peoples 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
C. Peoples 3 23 0 17
G. Montgomery 45 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
G. Montgomery 4 16 0 7
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Huesman 1 1 0 0
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Williams 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 374 4
T. Hennigan 33 374 4 55
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 349 1
M. Williams 29 349 1 43
C. Sutton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 278 1
C. Sutton 22 278 1 54
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 147 3
J. Virgil 8 147 3 73
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 63 1
D. Evans 8 63 1 24
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 56 0
H. Pearson 5 56 0 16
K. Watson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
K. Watson 5 52 0 15
C. Reed 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 2
C. Reed 4 25 2 11
C. Wells 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 1
C. Wells 1 17 1 17
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Williams Jr. 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fehr 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Fehr 0-0 0 1
D. Taylor 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Taylor 0-0 0 1
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
S. Jolly 0-0 0 3
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Davis-Gaither 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/9 38/38
C. Staton 7/9 0 38/38 59
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
