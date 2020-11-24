|
|
|NCST
|CUSE
NC State looks to lock in against skidding Syracuse
North Carolina State struggled defensively in consecutive losses to North Carolina and Miami.
The last two games, however, have gone better for North Carolina State's defense. The Wolfpack look to continue producing on the defensive end Saturday afternoon when they visit last-place Syracuse.
The Wolfpack (6-3, 5-3 ACC) enter Saturday with two straight wins after allowing a combined 92 points to the Tar Heels and Hurricanes. Before that two-game stretch, NC State had not allowed more than 29 points since a pair of high-scoring games in the first two weeks of the season - a win over Wake Forest and a loss to Virginia Tech.
Since losing to Miami, the Wolfpack have allowed 36 points while beating Florida State and then top 25-ranked Liberty. On Saturday, the Wolfpack eked out a 15-14 win over the Flames when linebacker Vi Jones blocked a 39-yard field goal with 1:18 remaining.
The blocked field goal came on a night when NC State's defense allowed 279 yards while registering three sacks and three takeaways. The defense compensated for an offense that struggled at times by converting 4 of 14 third downs and committing nine penalties.
"Defense, obviously, was really, really good tonight," Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. "The three takeaways, the fourth-down stop, blocked field goal to win it, they carried us. It was awesome to see those kids rise up against a really good Liberty offense."
NC State's next challenge is not letting up against an opponent ravaged by injuries and has the least effective offense in the ACC. Syracuse (1-8, 1-7 ACC) lost quarterback Tommy DeVito to injury five games ago and has sputtered offensively with an offense that ranks last in the conference in scoring (16.2 points), rushing yards (86.7) and passing yards (163).
"They are always a tough team when we play them up there," Doeren said of Syracuse, which scored 51 points against the visiting Wolfpack in 2018. "It's a team that will play hard and have an edge to them."
In Friday's 30-0 loss at Louisville, quarterback JaCobian Morgan exited with an apparent head injury after being sacked in the third quarter. Morgan completed 5 of 12 passes for 40 yards and one interception while getting sacked three times before the injury.
Morgan's status remains unknown for NC State, but Syracuse is desperate to halt a six-game losing skid. The Orange have been outscored 207-93 since beating Georgia Tech on Sept. 26.
In last Friday's loss, Syracuse finished with 137 yards, got seven first downs, and crossed midfield just three times. The defense, which started five freshmen, allowed 26 first downs and was on the field for more than 41 minutes.
"Those guys got twice as many plays as us, our defense was out there twice as many times," Orange coach Dino Babers said 'It gets to be disappointing, obviously, not being able to produce on one side of the ball. It gets extremely frustrating."
North Carolina State leads the all-time series 11-2. The Wolfpack totaled eight sacks in a 16-10 win at Raleigh last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|251.6
|AVG PASS YDS
|163.0
|
|
|137.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|86.7
|
|
|389
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|249.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hockman
|B. Hockman
|98/159
|1198
|8
|7
|
D. Leary
|D. Leary
|66/110
|890
|8
|2
|
B. Finley
|B. Finley
|13/20
|143
|1
|2
|
T. Thomas
|T. Thomas
|1/3
|31
|1
|0
|
R. Person Jr.
|R. Person Jr.
|1/1
|2
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight
|Z. Knight
|113
|641
|7
|0
|
R. Person Jr.
|R. Person Jr.
|109
|515
|3
|0
|
J. Houston
|J. Houston
|32
|112
|2
|0
|
B. Hockman
|B. Hockman
|40
|12
|3
|0
|
P. Rooks
|P. Rooks
|1
|10
|0
|0
|
D. Leary
|D. Leary
|19
|7
|0
|0
|
E. Emezie
|E. Emezie
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
T. Pennix
|T. Pennix
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas
|T. Thomas
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|
B. Finley
|B. Finley
|2
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Emezie
|E. Emezie
|32
|570
|4
|0
|
T. Thomas
|T. Thomas
|27
|349
|3
|0
|
D. Carter
|D. Carter
|20
|308
|2
|0
|
C. Angeline
|C. Angeline
|20
|300
|6
|0
|
P. Rooks
|P. Rooks
|19
|191
|0
|0
|
Z. Knight
|Z. Knight
|18
|145
|0
|0
|
R. Person Jr.
|R. Person Jr.
|15
|102
|0
|0
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|5
|69
|1
|0
|
D. Parham
|D. Parham
|4
|52
|0
|0
|
C. Scott Jr.
|C. Scott Jr.
|2
|49
|0
|0
|
J. Houston
|J. Houston
|9
|33
|0
|0
|
C. Riley
|C. Riley
|3
|32
|1
|0
|
B. Hockman
|B. Hockman
|1
|31
|1
|0
|
K. Lesane
|K. Lesane
|1
|12
|0
|0
|
J. Dunn
|J. Dunn
|1
|11
|0
|0
|
A. Jayne
|A. Jayne
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
T. Pennix
|T. Pennix
|1
|5
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Battle
|S. Battle
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. White
|A. White
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Harris
|J. Harris
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Scott
|J. Scott
|0-0
|0
|1
|
P. Wilson
|P. Wilson
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Pierre-Louis
|J. Pierre-Louis
|0-0
|0
|1
|
I. Duffy
|I. Duffy
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. McNeill
|A. McNeill
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Baker-Williams
|T. Baker-Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn
|C. Dunn
|8/11
|0
|35/35
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito
|T. DeVito
|48/96
|593
|4
|2
|
R. Culpepper
|R. Culpepper
|53/116
|589
|6
|7
|
J. Morgan
|J. Morgan
|31/49
|285
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker
|S. Tucker
|98
|507
|3
|0
|
C. Lutz
|C. Lutz
|35
|130
|0
|0
|
N. Johnson
|N. Johnson
|5
|90
|0
|0
|
J. Jordan
|J. Jordan
|29
|72
|0
|0
|
M. Pierre
|M. Pierre
|21
|48
|0
|0
|
T. DeVito
|T. DeVito
|43
|23
|0
|0
|
J. Morgan
|J. Morgan
|12
|-25
|0
|0
|
R. Culpepper
|R. Culpepper
|17
|-65
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris
|T. Harris
|37
|518
|4
|0
|
A. Queeley
|A. Queeley
|30
|313
|1
|0
|
N. Johnson
|N. Johnson
|17
|250
|3
|0
|
S. Tucker
|S. Tucker
|5
|71
|0
|0
|
L. Benson
|L. Benson
|4
|59
|2
|0
|
C. Lutz
|C. Lutz
|8
|56
|0
|0
|
E. Hendrix
|E. Hendrix
|4
|55
|0
|0
|
A. Hackett
|A. Hackett
|8
|51
|2
|0
|
C. Jackson
|C. Jackson
|8
|46
|0
|0
|
J. Jordan
|J. Jordan
|5
|34
|0
|0
|
S. Johnson
|S. Johnson
|3
|10
|0
|0
|
D. Alford
|D. Alford
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
M. Pierre
|M. Pierre
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
T. Pena
|T. Pena
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Carter
|J. Carter
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Hanna
|R. Hanna
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Williams
|G. Williams
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Williams
|T. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|
I. Melifonwu
|I. Melifonwu
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Cisco
|A. Cisco
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Jones
|M. Jones
|0-0
|0
|3
|
J. Black
|J. Black
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt
|A. Szmyt
|7/9
|0
|17/18
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
UK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NILL
WMICH
0
064.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PSU
MICH
0
056.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
SMU
ECU
0
068.5 O/U
+12
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
0
056 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
0
065 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MD
12IND
0
064 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
0
050.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
068.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
RICE
0
044.5 O/U
-12
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
ARKST
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
063 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
057.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055.5 O/U
PK
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
060.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-3
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
061.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
FSU
0
058.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+24
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069 O/U
-10.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0