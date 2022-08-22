Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are three blue-blood programs projected to be deep in the hunt for a national championship this season, so it's no surprise that the trio sit among the most-represented programs in the 2022 Preseason Associated Press All-America teams.
The Crimson Tide led the way with six selections scattered between the two teams with four first-team picks, highlighted by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year Will Anderson Jr. Additionally, defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks were first-team selections for the Tide.
The Buckeyes finished close behind with five selections and three first-team picks. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, a Heisman finalist a year ago, sits on the second team behind Young, but offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr., running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba earned first-team spots.
For Georgia, tight end Brock Bowers earned a first-team spot after leading the defending national champs in yards receiving in 2021. He is joined on the first team by defensive lineman Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo. Kansas State all-purpose player Deuce Vaughn, USC guard Andrew Vorhees and Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey rank among other first-team nods.
The AP Preseason All-America team is selected by the same panel that votes on the AP Top 25. Check out both complete teams below.
First team
Offense
Quarterback -- Bryce Young, junior, Alabama
Running back -- Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas
Running back -- TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State
Tackle -- Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern
Tackle -- Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State
Guard -- Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California
Guard -- Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville
Center -- Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame
Tight end -- Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia
Wide receiver -- Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California
Wide receiver -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State
Wide receiver -- Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU
All-purpose player -- Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State
Kicker -- Jake Moody, senior, Michigan
Defense
Defensive end -- Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State
Defensive end -- Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame
Defensive tackle -- Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson
Defensive tackle -- Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia
Linebacker -- Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama
Linebacker -- Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon
Linebacker -- Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa
Cornerback -- Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia
Cornerback -- Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama
Safety -- Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama
Safety -- Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M
Defensive back -- Riley Moss, senior, Iowa
Punter -- Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers
Second team
Offense
Quarterback – C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.
Running back -- Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin
Running back -- Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse
Tackle -- Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor
Tackle -- Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State
Guard -- O'Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida
Guard -- Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama
Center -- John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota
Tight end -- Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame
Wide receiver -- Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas
Wide receiver -- Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina
Wide receiver -- A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest
All-purpose player -- Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama
Kicker -- Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri
Defense
Defensive end -- Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson
Defensive end -- Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia
Defensive tackle -- Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh
Defensive tackle -- Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor
Linebacker -- Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin
Linebacker -- Andre Carter II, senior, Army
Linebacker -- Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington
Cornerback -- Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina
Cornerback -- Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah
Safety -- Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame
Safety -- Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas
Defensive back -- Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State
Punter -- Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona