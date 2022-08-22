Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are three blue-blood programs projected to be deep in the hunt for a national championship this season, so it's no surprise that the trio sit among the most-represented programs in the 2022 Preseason Associated Press All-America teams.

The Crimson Tide led the way with six selections scattered between the two teams with four first-team picks, highlighted by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year Will Anderson Jr. Additionally, defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks were first-team selections for the Tide.

The Buckeyes finished close behind with five selections and three first-team picks. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, a Heisman finalist a year ago, sits on the second team behind Young, but offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr., running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba earned first-team spots.

For Georgia, tight end Brock Bowers earned a first-team spot after leading the defending national champs in yards receiving in 2021. He is joined on the first team by defensive lineman Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo. Kansas State all-purpose player Deuce Vaughn, USC guard Andrew Vorhees and Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey rank among other first-team nods.

The AP Preseason All-America team is selected by the same panel that votes on the AP Top 25. Check out both complete teams below.

First team

Offense

Quarterback -- Bryce Young, junior, Alabama

Running back -- Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas

Running back -- TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State

Tackle -- Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern

Tackle -- Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State

Guard -- Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California

Guard -- Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville

Center -- Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame

Tight end -- Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia

Wide receiver -- Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California

Wide receiver -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State

Wide receiver -- Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU

All-purpose player -- Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State

Kicker -- Jake Moody, senior, Michigan

Defense

Defensive end -- Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State

Defensive end -- Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame

Defensive tackle -- Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson

Defensive tackle -- Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia

Linebacker -- Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama

Linebacker -- Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon

Linebacker -- Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa

Cornerback -- Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia

Cornerback -- Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama

Safety -- Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama

Safety -- Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M

Defensive back -- Riley Moss, senior, Iowa

Punter -- Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers

Second team

Offense

Quarterback – C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.

Running back -- Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin

Running back -- Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse

Tackle -- Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor

Tackle -- Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State

Guard -- O'Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida

Guard -- Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama

Center -- John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota

Tight end -- Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame

Wide receiver -- Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas

Wide receiver -- Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina

Wide receiver -- A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest

All-purpose player -- Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama

Kicker -- Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri

Defense

Defensive end -- Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson

Defensive end -- Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia

Defensive tackle -- Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh

Defensive tackle -- Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor

Linebacker -- Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin

Linebacker -- Andre Carter II, senior, Army

Linebacker -- Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington

Cornerback -- Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina

Cornerback -- Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah

Safety -- Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame

Safety -- Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas

Defensive back -- Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State

Punter -- Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona