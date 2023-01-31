The Big 12 released its complete schedule for the 2023 college football season on Tuesday, becoming the final Power Five conference to finalize its dates ahead of the upcoming campaign. The 2023 slate is the first with four new teams the conference added amid recent realignment as BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati join the league.

Every existing member of the Big 12 will play two of the four new additions, including Oklahoma hosting quarterback Dillon Gabriel's former UCF squad. Houston begins Big 12 play against former Southwest Conference mate TCU on Sept. 16. The conference will grow from 10 to 14 members in 2023 before eventually settling at 12 after Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC by the 2025 season.

College Football Playoff finalist TCU starts with a bang as the Horned Frogs host "Coach Prime" and the Colorado Buffaloes to open the season. Texas travels to Alabama in Week 2, while West Virginia hosts rival Pittsburgh. In conference play, Houston will host historic rival Texas on Oct. 21, while the final Bedlam matchup in Stillwater between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State takes place on Nov. 4.

The 2023 Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kansas State is the defending conference champion, and the Big 12 has featured a new participant every year since the title game returned in 2017. With realignment, there are now four additional schools with a chance to help keep that trend alive.

Here are the 2023 team-by-team schedules for each Big 12 program.

2023 Big 12 football schedule

Sept. 2 -- Texas State

Sept. 9 -- Utah

Sept. 16 -- Long Island

Sept. 23 -- Texas

Sept. 30 -- at UCF

Oct. 7 -- Teas Tech

Oct. 21 -- at Cincinnati

Oct. 28 -- Iowa State

Nov. 4 -- Houston

Nov. 11 -- at Kansas State

Nov. 18 -- at TCU

Nov. 25 -- West Virginia

BYU

Sept. 2 -- Sam Houston

Sept. 9 -- Southern Utah

Sept. 16 -- at Arkansas

Sept. 23 -- at Kansas

Sept. 30 -- Cincinnati

Oct. 14 -- TCU

Oct. 21 -- Texas Tech

Oct. 28 -- at Texas

Nov. 4 -- at West Virginia

Nov. 11 -- Iowa State

Nov. 18 -- Oklahoma

Nov. 25 -- at Oklahoma State

Cincinnati

Sept. 2 -- Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 9 -- at Pittsburgh

Sept. 16 -- Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 23 -- Oklahoma

Sept. 29 -- at BYU

Oct. 14 -- Iowa State

Oct. 21 -- Baylor

Oct. 28 -- at Oklahoma State

Nov. 4 -- UCF

Nov. 11 -- at Houston

Nov. 18 -- at West Virginia

Nov. 25 -- Kansas

Houston

Sept. 2 -- UTSA

Sept. 9 -- at Rice

Sept. 16 -- TCU

Sept. 23 -- Sam Houston

Sept. 30 -- at Texas Tech

Oct. 12 -- West Virginia

Oct. 21 -- Texas

Oct. 28 -- at Kansas Sate

Nov. 4 -- at Baylor

Nov. 11 -- Cincinnati

Nov. 18 -- Oklahoma State

Nov. 25 -- at UCF

Iowa State

Sept. 2 -- Northern Iowa

Sept. 9 -- Iowa

Sept. 16 -- at Ohio

Sept. 23 -- Oklahoma State

Sept. 30 -- at Oklahoma

Oct. 7 -- TCU

Oct. 14 -- at Cincinnati

Oct. 21 -- at Baylor

Nov. 4 -- Kansas

Nov. 11 -- at BYU

Nov. 18 -- Texas

Nov. 25 -- at Kansas State

Kansas

Aug. 31 -- Missouri State

Sept. 9 -- Illinois

Sept. 16 -- at Nevada

Sept. 23 -- BYU

Sept. 30 -- at Texas

Oct. 7 -- UCF

Oct. 14 -- at Oklahoma State

Oct. 28 -- Oklahoma

Nov. 4 -- at Iowa State

Nov. 11 -- Texas Tech

Nov. 18 -- Kansas State

Nov. 25 -- at Cincinnati

Kansas State

Sept. 2 -- Southeast Missouri

Sept. 9 -- Troy

Sept. 16 -- at Missouri

Sept. 23 -- UCF

Oct. 6 -- at Oklahoma State

Oct. 14 -- at Texas Tech

Oct. 21 -- TCU

Oct. 28 -- Houston

Nov. 4 -- at Texas

Nov. 11 -- Baylor

Nov. 18 -- at Kansas

Nov. 25 -- Iowa State

Oklahoma

Sept. 2 -- Arkansas State

Sept. 9 -- SMU

Sept. 16 -- at Tulsa

Sept. 23 -- at Cincinnati

Sept. 30 -- Iowa State

Oct. 7 -- Texas (in Dallas)

Oct. 21 -- UCF

Oct. 28 -- at Kansas

Nov. 4 -- at Oklahoma State

Nov. 11 -- West Virginia

Nov. 18 -- at BYU

Nov. 24 -- TCU

Oklahoma State

Sept. 2 -- Central Arkansas

Sept. 9 -- at Arizona State

Sept. 16 -- South Alabama

Sept. 23 -- at Iowa State

Oct. 6 -- Kansas State

Oct. 14 -- Kansas

Oct. 21 -- at West Virginia

Oct. 28 -- Cincinnati

Nov. 4 -- Oklahoma

Nov. 11 -- at UCF

Nov. 18 -- at Houston

Nov. 25 -- BYU

TCU

Sept. 2 -- Colorado

Sept. 9 -- Nicholls

Sept. 16 -- at Houston

Sept. 23 -- SMU

Sept. 30 -- West Virginia

Oct. 7 -- at Iowa State

Oct. 14 -- BYU

Oct. 21 -- at Kansas State

Nov. 2 -- at Texas Tech

Nov. 11 -- Texas

Nov. 18 -- Baylor

Nov. 24 -- at Oklahoma

Texas

Sept. 2 -- Rice

Sept. 9 -- at Alabama

Sept. 16 -- Wyoming

Sept. 23 -- at Baylor

Sept. 30 -- Kansas

Oct. 7 -- Oklahoma (in Dallas)

Oct. 21 -- at Houston

Oct. 28 -- BYU

Nov. 4 -- Kansas State

Nov. 11 -- at TCU

Nov. 18 -- at Iowa Sate

Nov. 24 -- Texas Tech

Texas Tech

Sept. 2 -- at Wyoming

Sept. 9 -- Oregon

Sept. 16 -- Tarleton

Sept. 23 -- at West Virginia

Sept. 30 -- Houston

Oct. 7 -- at Baylor

Oct. 14 -- Kansas State

Oct. 21 -- at BYU

Nov. 2 -- TCU

Nov. 11 -- at Kansas

Nov. 18 -- UCF

Nov. 24 -- at Texas

UCF

Sept. 2 -- Kent State

Sept. 9 -- at Boise State

Sept. 16 -- Villanova

Sept. 23 -- at Kansas State

Sept. 30 -- Baylor

Oct. 7 -- at Kansas

Oct. 21 -- at Oklahoma

Oct. 28 -- West Virginia

Nov. 4 -- at Cincinnati

Nov. 11 -- Oklahoma State

Nov. 18 -- at Texas Tech

Nov. 25 -- Houston

West Virginia