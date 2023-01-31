The Big 12 released its complete schedule for the 2023 college football season on Tuesday, becoming the final Power Five conference to finalize its dates ahead of the upcoming campaign. The 2023 slate is the first with four new teams the conference added amid recent realignment as BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati join the league.
Every existing member of the Big 12 will play two of the four new additions, including Oklahoma hosting quarterback Dillon Gabriel's former UCF squad. Houston begins Big 12 play against former Southwest Conference mate TCU on Sept. 16. The conference will grow from 10 to 14 members in 2023 before eventually settling at 12 after Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC by the 2025 season.
College Football Playoff finalist TCU starts with a bang as the Horned Frogs host "Coach Prime" and the Colorado Buffaloes to open the season. Texas travels to Alabama in Week 2, while West Virginia hosts rival Pittsburgh. In conference play, Houston will host historic rival Texas on Oct. 21, while the final Bedlam matchup in Stillwater between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State takes place on Nov. 4.
The 2023 Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kansas State is the defending conference champion, and the Big 12 has featured a new participant every year since the title game returned in 2017. With realignment, there are now four additional schools with a chance to help keep that trend alive.
Here are the 2023 team-by-team schedules for each Big 12 program.
2023 Big 12 football schedule
Baylor
- Sept. 2 -- Texas State
- Sept. 9 -- Utah
- Sept. 16 -- Long Island
- Sept. 23 -- Texas
- Sept. 30 -- at UCF
- Oct. 7 -- Teas Tech
- Oct. 21 -- at Cincinnati
- Oct. 28 -- Iowa State
- Nov. 4 -- Houston
- Nov. 11 -- at Kansas State
- Nov. 18 -- at TCU
- Nov. 25 -- West Virginia
BYU
- Sept. 2 -- Sam Houston
- Sept. 9 -- Southern Utah
- Sept. 16 -- at Arkansas
- Sept. 23 -- at Kansas
- Sept. 30 -- Cincinnati
- Oct. 14 -- TCU
- Oct. 21 -- Texas Tech
- Oct. 28 -- at Texas
- Nov. 4 -- at West Virginia
- Nov. 11 -- Iowa State
- Nov. 18 -- Oklahoma
- Nov. 25 -- at Oklahoma State
Cincinnati
- Sept. 2 -- Eastern Kentucky
- Sept. 9 -- at Pittsburgh
- Sept. 16 -- Miami (Ohio)
- Sept. 23 -- Oklahoma
- Sept. 29 -- at BYU
- Oct. 14 -- Iowa State
- Oct. 21 -- Baylor
- Oct. 28 -- at Oklahoma State
- Nov. 4 -- UCF
- Nov. 11 -- at Houston
- Nov. 18 -- at West Virginia
- Nov. 25 -- Kansas
Houston
- Sept. 2 -- UTSA
- Sept. 9 -- at Rice
- Sept. 16 -- TCU
- Sept. 23 -- Sam Houston
- Sept. 30 -- at Texas Tech
- Oct. 12 -- West Virginia
- Oct. 21 -- Texas
- Oct. 28 -- at Kansas Sate
- Nov. 4 -- at Baylor
- Nov. 11 -- Cincinnati
- Nov. 18 -- Oklahoma State
- Nov. 25 -- at UCF
Iowa State
- Sept. 2 -- Northern Iowa
- Sept. 9 -- Iowa
- Sept. 16 -- at Ohio
- Sept. 23 -- Oklahoma State
- Sept. 30 -- at Oklahoma
- Oct. 7 -- TCU
- Oct. 14 -- at Cincinnati
- Oct. 21 -- at Baylor
- Nov. 4 -- Kansas
- Nov. 11 -- at BYU
- Nov. 18 -- Texas
- Nov. 25 -- at Kansas State
Kansas
- Aug. 31 -- Missouri State
- Sept. 9 -- Illinois
- Sept. 16 -- at Nevada
- Sept. 23 -- BYU
- Sept. 30 -- at Texas
- Oct. 7 -- UCF
- Oct. 14 -- at Oklahoma State
- Oct. 28 -- Oklahoma
- Nov. 4 -- at Iowa State
- Nov. 11 -- Texas Tech
- Nov. 18 -- Kansas State
- Nov. 25 -- at Cincinnati
Kansas State
- Sept. 2 -- Southeast Missouri
- Sept. 9 -- Troy
- Sept. 16 -- at Missouri
- Sept. 23 -- UCF
- Oct. 6 -- at Oklahoma State
- Oct. 14 -- at Texas Tech
- Oct. 21 -- TCU
- Oct. 28 -- Houston
- Nov. 4 -- at Texas
- Nov. 11 -- Baylor
- Nov. 18 -- at Kansas
- Nov. 25 -- Iowa State
Oklahoma
- Sept. 2 -- Arkansas State
- Sept. 9 -- SMU
- Sept. 16 -- at Tulsa
- Sept. 23 -- at Cincinnati
- Sept. 30 -- Iowa State
- Oct. 7 -- Texas (in Dallas)
- Oct. 21 -- UCF
- Oct. 28 -- at Kansas
- Nov. 4 -- at Oklahoma State
- Nov. 11 -- West Virginia
- Nov. 18 -- at BYU
- Nov. 24 -- TCU
Oklahoma State
- Sept. 2 -- Central Arkansas
- Sept. 9 -- at Arizona State
- Sept. 16 -- South Alabama
- Sept. 23 -- at Iowa State
- Oct. 6 -- Kansas State
- Oct. 14 -- Kansas
- Oct. 21 -- at West Virginia
- Oct. 28 -- Cincinnati
- Nov. 4 -- Oklahoma
- Nov. 11 -- at UCF
- Nov. 18 -- at Houston
- Nov. 25 -- BYU
TCU
- Sept. 2 -- Colorado
- Sept. 9 -- Nicholls
- Sept. 16 -- at Houston
- Sept. 23 -- SMU
- Sept. 30 -- West Virginia
- Oct. 7 -- at Iowa State
- Oct. 14 -- BYU
- Oct. 21 -- at Kansas State
- Nov. 2 -- at Texas Tech
- Nov. 11 -- Texas
- Nov. 18 -- Baylor
- Nov. 24 -- at Oklahoma
Texas
- Sept. 2 -- Rice
- Sept. 9 -- at Alabama
- Sept. 16 -- Wyoming
- Sept. 23 -- at Baylor
- Sept. 30 -- Kansas
- Oct. 7 -- Oklahoma (in Dallas)
- Oct. 21 -- at Houston
- Oct. 28 -- BYU
- Nov. 4 -- Kansas State
- Nov. 11 -- at TCU
- Nov. 18 -- at Iowa Sate
- Nov. 24 -- Texas Tech
Texas Tech
- Sept. 2 -- at Wyoming
- Sept. 9 -- Oregon
- Sept. 16 -- Tarleton
- Sept. 23 -- at West Virginia
- Sept. 30 -- Houston
- Oct. 7 -- at Baylor
- Oct. 14 -- Kansas State
- Oct. 21 -- at BYU
- Nov. 2 -- TCU
- Nov. 11 -- at Kansas
- Nov. 18 -- UCF
- Nov. 24 -- at Texas
UCF
- Sept. 2 -- Kent State
- Sept. 9 -- at Boise State
- Sept. 16 -- Villanova
- Sept. 23 -- at Kansas State
- Sept. 30 -- Baylor
- Oct. 7 -- at Kansas
- Oct. 21 -- at Oklahoma
- Oct. 28 -- West Virginia
- Nov. 4 -- at Cincinnati
- Nov. 11 -- Oklahoma State
- Nov. 18 -- at Texas Tech
- Nov. 25 -- Houston
West Virginia
- Sept. 2 -- at Penn State
- Sept. 9 -- Duquesne
- Sept. 16 -- Pittsburgh
- Sept. 23 -- Texas Tech
- Sept. 30 -- TCU
- Oct. 11 -- at Houston
- Oct. 21 -- Oklahoma State
- Oct. 28 -- at UCF
- Nov. 4 -- BYU
- Nov. 11 -- at Oklahoma
- Nov. 18 -- Cincinnati
- Nov. 25 -- at Baylor