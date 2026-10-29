In Clemson's slow descent from championship program to ACC also-ran, the starkest decline has appeared on offense.

The frustration is growing, and Dabo Swinney was seen on camera on the sideline last Saturday against Virginia Tech with a large playsheet in hand, which he says is not a rarity, but it did nothing to help rumors of discontent with offensive coordinator Chad Morris and questions about whether Swinney himself took the wheel during the game.

Morris was offensive coordinator for the Tigers for four seasons from 2011-2014 as Clemson began its ascent. He was brought in to arrest the slide, and he clearly isn't. They were Nick Saban's greatest foil at Alabama, and now they struggle to even score 30 points.

A month ago, CBS Sports reported that firing Swinney was unlikely due to finances, so an increasingly unhappy marriage may continue. But for now, for this season, just how bad it is on offense punctuates how far Clemson has fallen.

From QB factory to offensive futility

At first under Dabo Swinney, Clemson was at the forefront of the spread era.

It was fun, fresh and uptempo, with plenty of points. They became a wide receiver factory (Swinney is a wide receivers coach by trade) and, most importantly, an incubator of quarterback talent.

Few programs ever have a quarterback as good as Deshaun Watson or Trevor Lawrence. Clemson had them both within only one year of each other. Now they sit as one of the nation's worst passing offenses, and near the bottom third of most offensive stats overall.

Since former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott left in 2021, Clemson has struggled for a true offensive identity. Brandon Streeter was an internal promotion who lasted a year in 2022. Garrett Riley represented Swinney as acquiescing to the demand for an outside voice, which never really worked; now Swinney is back to Morris. Saturday's Virginia Tech game saw the Tigers score one offensive touchdown, and a frustrated Swinney minced no words after the first two quarters.

"It's all coaching," Dabo Swinney told ESPN going into halftime after his offense scored three points in the first half against Virginia Tech. "That's 100% coaching. Pitiful. Pitiful. 100% coaching. That ain't the players, that's us."

"I just don't think we helped them enough to win the game with some decisions and play calls," Swinney said after the game. "Those kids played their butts off."

Swinney told reporters Sunday night he will stick with Morris as offensive coordinator the rest of the season. The offense that they are all overseeing has been putrid.

Clemson is last in percentage of points from offensive touchdowns. They're 133rd in touchdowns scored (14) and 112th in scoring offense (21.4). Clemson ranks 138th out of 138 teams in passing touchdowns this season and has not thrown one in four games. Their only two passing TDs came against Georgia Southern and North Carolina. The Tigers are also 115th nationally in passing yards per game. They have more interceptions (seven) than TDs and have gone 164 dropbacks without a touchdown, according to TruMedia.

Tait Reynolds is last among Power Four quarterbacks in QBR. The Tigers are tied for 103rd in total plays of 20+ yards, and 106th in passing plays going 20+ yards (17).

According to CBS Sports research, Clemson has scored 28 points or fewer in 10 straight games against FBS teams, the longest such streak since 2008 (coincidentally, broken in Dabo's first home win as Clemson head coach). The only longer streaks in school history are 15 games (1993-1995) and 11 (1979-1980).

No easy fix in sight

It is hard to see how Clemson's offense gets significantly better.

Swinney even benched his only somewhat prolific offensive player, Gideon Davidson, due to poor play in the Virginia Tech game.

The Tigers had found some success running the ball in late September, but it all makes for a truly laborious watch. The advanced stats are similarly unkind. Clemson has been to the red zone 23 times in seven games (T-103 nationally) and is 104th nationally in red zone scores.

Their drives gain only 37.9% of available yards (126th nationally), according to college football data analyst Brian Fremeau. Clemson is 126th in success rate (37.6), 104th in three-and-out percentage (30.2), 136th in EPA per play (-.10), 130th in yards per play (4.85) and 109th in plays for zero or negative yards (33.1%). Clemson was never an offensive line factory, even when they were at the peak of the sport, and has allowed 21 sacks (123rd nationally) and has a sack rate of 8% (123rd nationally) this season.

Swinney told reporters that the quarterback battle would have been ongoing between Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina had Vizzina not gotten hurt early in the year. Swinney left the door open to the possibility of seeing more Vizzina later in the season, but affirmed that Reynolds is still the starter.

There is no telling how far Clemson can slide. Their five remaining games, including Saturday vs. Florida State, are all toss-ups, and even that is its own treatise on where Clemson is, given Syracuse, Duke, and Georgia Tech remain -- ACC teams that Clemson would have never dreamed of sharing a cul-de-sac with even three years ago. But that's the program Clemson is right now under Swinney.