Buckle up. Week 7 in college football is going to be one of the wildest weekends yet.

No. 3 Alabama will head to Rocky Top to take on No. 6 Tennessee in the annual rivalry known as the "Third Saturday in October." The Volunteers will be looking to break the Crimson Tide's 15-game winning streak in the series, and firmly establish themselves as a threat to make the College Football Playoff.

Elsewhere, No. 10 Penn State is on the road to take on No. 5 Michigan in a critical Big Ten East showdown, No. 8 Oklahoma State will square off with No. 13 TCU, No. 15 Syracuse will look to stay undefeated against No. 18 NC State and No. 7 USC will head to Salt Lake City to take on No. 20 Utah in a critical Pac-12 matchup.

It'll be a busy Saturday across the country, so here's a handy viewer's guide to help you navigate the action. All times Eastern.

The best games

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): The Nittany Lions have had two weeks to get ready for the biggest game of the young season. Quarterback Sean Clifford and the dynamic Nittany Lions offense will have a massive challenge against a Wolverines defense that has been one of the best in the country all season.

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App: Will Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young play? He missed last week with a sprained shoulder, and might be needed to lead a high-scoring affair against a Volunteers offense led by Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker.

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): The undefeated Horned Frogs, led by veteran quarterback Max Duggan and a host of receivers, have been one of the biggest surprises of the season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have just been rolling along ... lurking on the fringe of the CFP race. Both of these teams need signature wins, and this is a perfect spot to put one on the resume.

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse -- 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, fuboTV (Try for free): The Wolfpack need to get a win in order to stay in the ACC title race, and could be missing (or without a completely healthy) Devin Leary under center. The Orange will have a huge home-field advantage in the biggest game of the Dino Babers era, and would make a huge statement with a win over ranked foe in a conference game.

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network, fuboTV (Try for free): The status of Wildcats quarterback Will Levis is up in the air, and they have struggled to run the ball on a consistent basis. Owning the time of possession battle might be critical against a Bulldogs offense that can put up points in a hurry.

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah -- 8 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): The Trojans are actually underdogs against the Utes despite an ultra-dynamic offense and opportunistic defense. This prime-time game could be a chance for Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams to make a big statement against a Utes defense that struggled last week vs. UCLA.

Best of the rest