If any college football fans don't know who Wayne Knight is, they're about to find out this weekend.

No, not that Wayne Knight, although anyone under the age of 30 reading this needs to go watch "Seinfeld" and "Jurassic Park." The former is a defining American sitcom, and the latter features one of the more whimsical dinosaur attacks you'll ever see. But I digress.

The Wayne Knight we're looking at today is leading an explosive rushing attack for an undefeated UCLA team, but there were no guarantees Knight would ever reach this stage coming out of high school in Delaware.

Knight's journey has taken him from unranked recruit to the College Football Playoff to a top-25 matchup against Oregon. If the Bruins are going to keep their special season rolling, Knight will have to devastate the Ducks on the ground.

Before Knight takes center stage in Eugene, let's review how Knight arrived on the national stage, going from obscurity to stardom in the span of four years.

Curt Cignetti finds a diamond in the rough

Knight played his high school football in Smyrna, Delaware -- a town with a population of less than 13,000. Knight helped Smyrna reach the playoffs in each of his final three seasons, and he led the team to the 3A state title game as a senior in 2021.

On top of all that, Knight was a three-time all-state and all-conference honoree.

Despite his numbers and his accolades, Knight went unnoticed by most FBS programs. Part of that had to do with his size. As a senior, Knight was listed at 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds, which isn't exactly the type of build that typically thrives in major college football.

For that reason, most of Knight's offers came from FCS programs in the area. Delaware was on that list along with Delaware State, Brown, Central Connecticut, Princeton and Maine.

Knight also caught the eye of James Madison coach Curt Cignetti and his coaching staff. The Dukes offered Knight, and he wound up in Harrisonburg as the program was making the transition to the FBS level.

Through his first two seasons at JMU, Knight didn't see a ton of action while he grew physically and sat behind more veteran running backs. Cignetti didn't even get to reap the rewards of signing Knight, since he left for Indiana following the 2024 campaign, but Bob Chesney did.

Knight started to flash his potential in 2024 when he carried the ball just 77 times for 449 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding 137 yards and a pair of scores. That was just a preview of what Knight would do in 2025 as he took the Dukes to new heights.

Breakout leads to College Football Playoff berth

Last season, Knight stepped into a starring role for James Madison, and he took full advantage of that opportunity.

The Dukes ranked sixth nationally in rushing yards per game with 241.5, and Knight was the engine behind that ground game. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry while piling up 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. Knight earned first-team All-Sun Belt and second-team All-America honors and was named a Paul Hornung Award finalist.

In the Sun Belt Championship against Troy, Knight took over the game. He rushed for 212 yards and one touchdown as JMU took down the Trojans, 31-14, and effectively punched its ticket to the College Football Playoffs.

That's where the Dukes met Oregon in the first round. As enormous underdogs, JMU lost by a lopsided score of 51-34, but Knight shined once again. He totaled 110 rushing yards with an average of 6.5 yards per carry against an Oregon defense that ranked among the best in the country.

Now, Knight travels back to Eugene in a different uniform as UCLA looks to make a statement.

Knight shining in Westwood

Following his monster season last fall, Knight entered the transfer portal as he looked for a bigger opportunity on a bigger stage. That opportunity came at UCLA, and it was accompanied by a lot of familiarity.

On the heels of that incredible run, Chesney made the jump from JMU to UCLA, and Knight followed him to Westwood. Chesney had his explosive offensive weapon, and the Bruins have used him early and often this season.

If there was any question about how Knight would translate to Power Four football, he has answered it emphatically. Knight is averaging a jaw-dropping 9.1 yards per carry and leads the Big Ten with nine touchdowns. With Knight ripping off one explosive gain after another, he leads the country in EPA per rush -- as does the Bruins overall rushing attack.

The Ducks have already shown that they can be somewhat susceptible to the run -- particularly in their loss to Oklahoma State. If Knight can get rolling this weekend, it would give UCLA a chance to put puts on the scoreboard while keeping the ball away from Oregon's offense.

Knight will get his second crack at the Ducks at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS -- and based on his history -- no one should be surprised if he takes another step toward stardom.