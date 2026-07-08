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C. Carolina • #9 • DB

Donald Quist

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Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 12:00 pm ET |
TNT
@ West Virginia Mountaineers (4-8)
  • Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
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Sun Belt East Standings

Team Conf Overall
JMAD
 8-0 12-2
ODU
 6-2 10-3
CSTCAR
 5-3 6-7
GAS
 4-4 7-6
MRSHL
 3-5 5-7
APLST
 2-6 5-8
GAST
 0-8 1-11
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-3, 205 lbs
Birthplace: Allen, TX
Age: 19
Class: Freshman