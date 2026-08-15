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Prairie View • WR

William Taylor

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Next Game

Sat, Aug 29 @ 9:00 pm ET |
ESP2
@ Tarleton State Texans (0-0)
  • Memorial Stadium
Game Preview

Southwestern Athletic WEST Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARPB
 0-0 0-0
ALCORN
 0-0 0-0
GRAM
 0-0 0-0
PRARIE
 0-0 0-0
SO
 0-0 0-0
TXSO
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-1, 190 lbs
Birthplace: Houston, TX
Class: Senior