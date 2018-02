2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team AL-only auction results

Pitchers and catchers have reported. Valentine's Day has passed. It's supposed to be safe to start our league-specific drafts and auctions.

It is not.

While we've already done one AL-only draft, this was our first league-specific auction, and it was wild. It's one thing to take a flyer on J.D. Martinez in the 7th round in case he chooses Boston over Arizona. But what do you do when you have to assign a dollar value to a player that may not even be eligible in your league? In past years we've dealt with this issue on a much smaller scale. This year's it's the story of the auction. Here are the auction values for the top remaining free agents:

I mostly avoided this group early but did end up with Arrieta and Holland at the end of the auction. It's a new level of strategy that has been brought to us by baseball owners and Scott Boras. It is absolutely true that anyone listed above that signs in the AL will be an auction steal. But I'm starting to get really concerned that some of these guys may not sign with anyone before the start of the season.

Here are the experts who participated in the Thursday's auction:

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Scott White, CBS Sports

Brent Hershey, Baseball HQ

George Bissell, Baseball Prospectus

Mike Gianella, Baseball Prospectus

Justin Mason, FanGraphs

Dean Peterson, NFBC

Keith Cromer, Patton & Company

Tim McLeod, Patton & Company

Grey Albright, Razzball

Clay Link, Rotowire

Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man