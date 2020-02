2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: AL-only H2H points mock reveals scarcity at starting pitcher, first base

If you thought the markup for starting pitching was high in all those other mock drafts, you haven't seen anything yet.

Head-to-Head points is of course the format that most favors starting pitching, and AL-only is of course the player pool with the least of it to offer. But what makes this draft especially interesting is that it was a do-over for most of us. We originally drafted for this format the night the Mookie Betts trade went down, and so rather than try to explain ourselves after the fact, we thought we should just take another shot at it.

You like how I've explained it anyway, don't you? Well, it's relevant because that first attempt was still a learning experience. Everyone had a better sense of just how abruptly the talent drops off at the position and didn't want to be the one filling his five spots with scrubs. Given another opportunity, everyone leaned even harder into it.

So you saw some crazy things, like Jose Berrios going in the middle of Round 1. Hey, there are fewer risk factors for him than for some of the other high-end hurlers, even if the upside doesn't quite compare. In all, 12 of the first 20 picks were starting pitchers. Frankie Montas went before Rafael Devers. Corey Kluber went before Gleyber Torres. Lance Lynn went before Gary Sanchez. Madness!

Or was it perfectly rational? More and more, that seems to be the case in 2020, particularly when the player pool is divided in this way. You really want to trust in Matthew Boyd as your ace? Unless you took a starting pitcher with one of your first four picks, you'd have to.

That's not the only takeaway from this draft — or the AL player pool, more generally. First base depleted rather quickly as well, with Trey Mancini in Round 7 representing the last stable option at the position, and second base was right behind it. But man, that starting pitching ... it's the story every draft.

So who took part in this one?

1) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)

2) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)

3) Connor Rooney, FantasyPros (@c_rooney_)

4) Jeremy Latzke, lucky reader who got to join in

5) R.J. White, CBS Sports, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

6) Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)

7) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

8) Garrett Atkins, Fake Teams (@13atkins13)

9) Mike Alexander, Fantasy Alarm (@Roto_Wan)

10) Stefan Lako, RotoViz Fantasy Baseball Podcast (@stayfunlako)

And here's a reminder of the scoring breakdown in our Head-to-Head points format:

Head-to-Head point values For hitters

For pitchers

Single 1 Walk -1 Double 2 Earned run -1 Triple 3 Hit -1 Walk 1 Hit batter -1 Caught stealing -1 Inning 3 Hit by pitch 1 Strikeout 0.5 Home run 4 Win 7 Strikeout -0.5 Loss -5 Run 1 Save 7 RBI 1 QS 3 Stolen base 2