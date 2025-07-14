13 Pete Crow-Armstrong Chicago Cubs CF

I've come a long way on Crow-Armstrong, who I marked as a preseason bust and wasn't buying at all for the first quarter of the season, but I'll still bet against him sustaining his 42-homer pace given his poor plate discipline and middling exit velocities. His 45-steal pace is more plausible.

14 Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners C

This is about as high as you'll ever see me rank a catcher, but the advantage Raleigh offers at the position is unprecedented. Not only is he poised to become the first ever with 50 homers, but his current pace of 64 would be the most at any position for someone without steroid ties. It's implausible to me that someone at the most attrition-afflicted position could sustain such a pace, which is why Raleigh is 14th for me here and not third.

15 Garrett Crochet Boston Red Sox SP

Crochet has been every bit as good as Skubal and Wheeler this year, completely justifying the massive prospect haul that the Red Sox gave up for him. The one hesitation is that he's already within 20 innings of his career high, which could lead to some hiccups as the season draws to a close.

16 Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks 2B

Aside from Raleigh at catcher -- who, again, is a near mathematical certainty to cool off in the second half -- Marte might be the biggest outlier at any position, which says as much about second base as Marte himself. There's nothing fake about what he's doing, though, and it makes him a plus in every category but stolen bases.

17 Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres RF

There's a temptation to rank Tatis higher given that his actual stats fall short of his expected stats, but the same was also true in 2023 and 2024. By now, it seems like a natural consequence of his low pull-air rates, in which case I'm inclined to take his .268/.364/.447 slash line at face value. It's still a 27-homer, 35-steal pace, though.

18 Julio Rodriguez Seattle Mariners CF

Rodriguez closed out a disappointing first half with a huge series in which he homered three times and swiped two bags, putting him on a 23-homer, 28-steal pace that vaults him back into this discussion. Truthfully, though, I would have ranked him here regardless. All of the Statcast metrics say he's the same player as always, and he has a career .903 OPS in the second half compared to .737 in the first half.

19 Francisco Lindor New York Mets SS

Lindor's production has suffered a bit since breaking his right pinkie toe on June 4, but the injury should be about healed now. His overall pace is in line with the past couple years, marking him as a four-category standout with a middling batting average.

20 Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates SP

Skenes rounds out the elite quartet at starting pitcher (and only ones worth mentioning in this space), but he has the clearest flaws of the four. His strikeout rate isn't on the same level, his supporting cast severely limits his win potential, and his innings are being restricted, it seems, given how short his recent outings have been.

21 Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers CF

From a 5x5 perspective, Chourio has much in common with Tatis and Rodriguez, but I wanted to separate him off from those other two because he has no on-base ability to speak of and some ugly exit velocity data as well. At some point, the production speaks for itself, but I have an easier time seeing Tatis and Rodriguez blow out expectations in the second half than Chourio.

22 Gunnar Henderson Baltimore Orioles SS

An intercostal strain set Henderson back to begin the year, and while the batting average has steadily ticked up since about mid-April, the home runs have continued to lag. The way he impacts the ball, both in terms of velocity and angle, is largely unchanged, though, and I'm inclined to give enormous leeway to a player who proves capable of first-round production prior to turning 25.

23 Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies DH

Schwarber's launch angle got a little steep in his first two years in Philadelphia, but he's corrected it over the past two years, making him no longer such a liability in batting average while continuing to deliver massive home run, run, and RBI totals. The career-high steals pace seems too good to be true, but the home runs are more important in this environment anyway.

24 Pete Alonso New York Mets 1B