2026 Fantasy Baseball: Redrafting the first two rounds for the second half

I've been usurped!

Every year for as long as I can remember, I've kicked off the second half with a redraft of the first two rounds. It's become a tradition of sorts, a way to relish the midseason lull with something infinitely relatable but completely unnecessary, and while I doubt anyone else was eagerly anticipating it, I for sure was.

Naturally, I've spent some time ruminating on it. I took a few days off work to organize my garage, but Jackson Chourio, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Junior Caminero continued to seep into my thoughts. The more they did, the more I came to believe this might be the wildest, most divisive rendition of the first two-round redraft yet, what with Aaron Judge, Jose Ramirez and Ronald Acuna all still sidelined and Shohei Ohtani banged up as well. And now Nick Kurtz is hurt, too, while Bobby Witt has merely been ... fine. Forget No. 24. I'm here wondering who should be No. 1.

Keep in mind that these are intended to be rest-of-season rankings. Nothing a player has done to this point in 2026 is factoring into my decision (at least not consciously), and I'm also not ranking for some hypothetical scenario wherein everyone is healthy. I'm accounting for all of the facts on the ground, endeavoring to keep this fictitious redraft as down-to-earth as possible. The only calculation, then, is how productive a player will be from July 16 through Sept. 27.

So I had my mental outline going, and then when the organizing of the garage was done, I decided the organizing of my thoughts should begin, by which I mean it was time to write. But when I sat down to do it, logging in for the first time in 3-4 days to type out this midseason staple of mine, what I all too quickly discovered was that Chris Towers already had.

The nerve. The unmitigated gall. I'm talking about a betrayal so acute, an affront so perverse, that there can be no mending of hearts thereafter.

Or ... maybe I don't have to care. Maybe I can just do it, too? When I called this exercise "infinitely relatable," the emphasis was on the first word, infinitely. A redraft should be just as enthralling coming from one guy as another. Chris and I aren't going to have the exact same answers, right? I just got through saying that this year's first two-round redraft is shaping up to be the wildest, most divisive rendition yet. Well, this will show it.

With the added benefit of not messing with tradition.

(Chris is great, by the way!)



Near misses Aaron Judge New York Yankees RF I'd of course be willing to wait some length of time for what I still consider to be the top player in Fantasy, but the Yankees are showing no urgency with Aaron Judge (stress fracture in rib), with MLB insider Buster Olney suggesting he could be out until late August or early September. Francisco Lindor New York Mets SS My initial draft actually included Francisco Lindor in the top 24, and while he got pushed out purely for reasons of surplus, I'd still endeavor to buy low on him in every league that's selling. All the underlying data points to a quick rebound for the five-time All-Star. Matt Olson Atlanta Braves 1B Matt Olson's first-half production has earned him a place in the top 24, and he's certainly capable of sustaining it. He's also not an order of magnitude better than Pete Alonso and Bryce Harper and with first base being as loaded as it is this year, it doesn't make sense to pay a premium for him. Brice Turang Milwaukee Brewers 2B In years past, I might have included Brice Turang for position scarcity reasons, but with second base being so stacked this year, I didn't see the need to press the issue. A top-30 player for sure. Miguel Vargas Chicago White Sox 3B While my knee-jerk reaction is to distrust Miguel Vargas, given how badly he's burned me in the past, I may regret leaving him out of my top 24. His average swing speed and fast-swing rate have both exploded this year, causing him to impact the ball unlike he had previously, and as productive as he's been, he's actually one of the biggest underachievers by the expected stats.

For H2H points

Round 1

1. Juan Soto, OF, NYM

2. Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU

3. Shohei Ohtani, DH/SP, LAD

4. Bobby Witt, SS, KC

5. Junior Caminero, 3B, TB

6. James Wood, OF, WAS

7. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, CHC

8. Kyle Schwarber, DH, PHI

9. Ben Rice, C/1B, NYY

10. Jacob Misiorowski, SP, MIL

11. Cristopher Sanchez, SP, PHI

12. Cam Schlittler, SP, NYY

Round 2

13. Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL

14. Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI

15. Elly De La Cruz, SS, CIN

16. Jackson Chourio, OF, MIL

17. Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA

18. Jordan Walker, OF, STL

19. Tarik Skubal, SP, DET

20. Paul Skenes, SP, PIT

21. Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI

22. Nick Kurtz, 1B, ATH

23. Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE

24. Matt Olson, 1B, ATL