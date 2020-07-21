Watch Now: Under-The-Radar Pitchers To Draft ( 2:20 )

Typically, we don't worry too much about how the schedule will work out for pitchers when drafting our Fantasy Baseball teams. After all, with 30-plus starts to sort through over six months, too much will change in how a pitcher is used and how a given offense will look to create much value from that exercise. Plus, the difference between 31 and 33 starts just isn't that big.

The difference between 12 and 14? Well, that actually matters. With how days off are distributed, some teams may be able to wring out an extra start from their best pitchers while keeping them on normal rest, while some will be forced to rely on the end of their rotations more, and that can make an impact. And a few especially tough matchups out of your 12 or 14 can make a difference, too. Not enough to dramatically change a pitcher's outlook, but enough to serve as a tiebreaker, to be sure.

With Opening Day starters set around the league, we can get a sense for who might get that tie-breaking edge, and it's no surprise that it's the first few starters for each team who do. If every team prioritizes getting their top starters the most starts while keeping them on at least four day's rest, the top two starters for each team will get at least 13 starts — and the top-three would be in line for at least 13 on every team except the Tigers, Twins, Mariners, Phillies, and Giants.

Most importantly, six teams project to get 14 starts out of their No. 1 starters, and one might even get a 14th start from their No. 2 option. Let's go around the league and look at which pitchers line up for that extra start, which could get there with just a little bit of juggling, and which pitchers might face especially easy or tough offenses in 2020.

In line for 14 starts

Five aces figure to get the benefit of the extra start, and four of them are the teams playing Thursday, which makes sense — they have an extra off day built into the schedule. A nice benefit, though it's worth noting that even with that extra day off, Cole, Kershaw, deGrom, and Cueto all have that 14th start set for the last day of the season, as does does Flaherty, meaning a poorly timed rain out could cost them that extra start.

Scherzer alone has a bit of extra wiggle room, with his final turn through the rotation set to come the final Saturday of the season. He also has the benefit of three off days on the Nationals schedule in the final three weeks of the season, so if there is a rain out they need to make up, they'll have ample opportunities. The Yankees, on the other hand, have just one day off over the final 24 days of the season, so any rainouts early in the season could throw the schedule off to Cole's detriment.

That's not enough to move Scherzer up your rankings — Cole and deGrom are still the clear top two pitchers in Fantasy for those of you still drafting, but maybe this is enough to move Scherzer and Flaherty above Justin Verlander if you've been hedging.

14-start potential

Of course, Verlander has a chance to make 14 starts, as do the rest of these names. It would just require them to pitch at least once on short rest based on how the schedule works out. For the likes of Verlander, Strasburg, Hendricks, Bumgarner, and Lynn — established pitchers — it seems pretty likely they could earn that extra turn in the rotation.

For the younger pitchers, it's more of an open question. Coming off a season when he was limited in both overall innings and pitch counts, it would be a surprise to see Paddack end up pitching on short rest, and you can probably say something similar for Frankie Montas, whose breakout from 2019 I trust, but who has a history of injuries.

Castillo, Woodruff, Ryu, Giolito, and Paddack may all ultimately depend on how the season goes for their teams. All have a chance to be in the running going into the final weekend of the season, and if it comes down to a do-or-die game on three-day's rest, I'd expect we should see each of them. That could be enough to push you over the top in a Roto category or in a H2H points championship in the final week.

Now, let's take a look at some of the best and worst projected schedules. For this, I took PECOTA's projected run totals from BaseballProspectus.com and divided them by historical trends for home and road scoring. The lower a number is, the better the schedule projects to be. Again, this is all assuming their teams keep them as close to a four-day's rest schedule as possible to maximize their turns through the rotation, which is why I'm only focusing on top-of-the-rotation pitchers — and which means this is all subject to change.

Best projected schedules

I mean, look you're not sitting Greinke, Cole, Bieber, Kershaw, Strasburg or Nola when they have a bad matchup anyway, and if Soroka pitches like he did last season, you're not doing it with him either. But, if you're skeptical of any of these pitchers — and, to a certain extent, I am with Greinke, Bieber and Soroka — this could make you feel better.

But maybe it's a reason to target the likes of Stroman, Gonzales, and Canning, either with your last pick or on waivers. Canning especially could open up at Oakland, then home vs. the Mariners and in Seattle, which could make for a very hot start. On the other hand, Stroman is set to face the Braves, Red Sox, and Nationals to start the season, so you'll probably want to stay clear. However, with a schedule that could include the Marlins in three of his next four, he might be a perfect buy low candidate after the first few weeks.

Toughest projected schedules

Lucas Giolito — Average opponent ranking: 19.5

Jack Flaherty — Average opponent ranking: 19.4

Joe Musgrove — Average opponent ranking: 18.0

Sonny Gray — Average opponent ranking: 17.1

Johnny Cueto — Average opponent ranking: 17.0

Lance Lynn — Average opponent ranking: 17.0

I'm buying into Giolito, Musgrove, and Gray especially among this group, so it's worth knowing what the schedule might hold in store for them. Giolito figures to open the season against the Twins, Indians, Brewers, Twins, and Cardinals in his first five starts, missing easier matchups like the Royals and Tigers in the first month. That's a rough draw, though not enough to scare me off of him entirely. If anything, it could make him an excellent buy-low candidates once that stretch ends with a projected start against the Cardinals on Aug. 13.

Musgrove doesn't have too many easy matchups lined up at the beginning either, and things get pretty tough for Gray after he opens against the Tigers — he gets the Cubs and Indians at home before going to Milwaukee. Things get a lot easier after that, thankfully.

Flaherty stands out with an especially overall schedule, though he's too good to let that worry you, especially with the potential extra start. Besides, he opens with the Pirates, Tigers, and White Sox in his first five matchups, so it may not be so bad anyway.