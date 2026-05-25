Fantasy Baseball Week 10 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Tanner Bibee, Landen Roupp

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 10 (May 25-31). All information is up to date as of late Sunday.
Must-start, all formats
|1
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
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@
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@
|2
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
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vs
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@
|3
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
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@
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@
|4
N. McLean SP NYM Nolan McLean SP NYM
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vs
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vs
|5
B. Ashcraft SP PIT Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT
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vs
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vs
|6
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
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@
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@
|7
|8
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
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@
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vs
|9
T. Yesavage SP TOR Trey Yesavage SP TOR
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vs
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@
|10
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
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@
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@
|11
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
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vs
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@
Advisable in most cases
|12
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
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vs
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vs
|13
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
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@
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@
|14
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
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vs
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vs
|15
|16
Better left for points leagues
|17
Z. Matthews SP MIN Zebby Matthews SP MIN
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@
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@
|18
|19
J. Leiter SP TEX Jack Leiter SP TEX
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vs
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vs
No thanks
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
K. Rocker SP TEX Kumar Rocker SP TEX
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vs
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vs
|25
K. Montero SP DET Keider Montero SP DET
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vs
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@
|26
A. Civale SP ATH Aaron Civale SP ATH
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vs
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vs
|27
G. Canning SP SD Griffin Canning SP SD
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vs
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@
|28
|29
J. Kochanowicz SP LAA Jack Kochanowicz SP LAA
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@
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@
|30
Z. Littell SP WAS Zack Littell SP WAS
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@
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vs
|31
M. Burrows SP HOU Michael Burrows SP HOU
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@
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vs
|32
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
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@
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vs
|33
C. Mlodzinski SP PIT Carmen Mlodzinski SP PIT
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vs
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vs
|34
|35
T. Gordon RP COL Tanner Gordon RP COL
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@
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vs