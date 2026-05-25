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Fantasy Baseball Week 10 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Tanner Bibee, Landen Roupp

Here's how this week's two-start slate stacks up

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1 min read
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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 10 (May 25-31). All information is up to date as of late Sunday.

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
2
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
HOU
Houston
3
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
4
N. McLean SP NYM Nolan McLean SP NYM
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
MIA
Miami
5
B. Ashcraft SP PIT Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
6
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
7
R. Suarez SP BOS Ranger Suarez SP BOS
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
8
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
9
T. Yesavage SP TOR Trey Yesavage SP TOR
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
10
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
ATH
Athletics
11
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
TEX
Texas
Advisable in most cases
12
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
13
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
SEA
Seattle
14
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
BOS
Boston
15
B. Brown RP CHC Ben Brown RP CHC
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
STL
St. Louis
16
L. Roupp SP SF Landen Roupp SP SF
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
COL
Colorado
Better left for points leagues
17
Z. Matthews SP MIN Zebby Matthews SP MIN
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
18
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
19
J. Leiter SP TEX Jack Leiter SP TEX
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
No thanks
20
S. Baz SP BAL Shane Baz SP BAL
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
21
S. Burke SP CHW Sean Burke SP CHW
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
DET
Detroit
22
S. Miles RP TOR Spencer Miles RP TOR
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
23
J. Junk SP MIA Janson Junk SP MIA
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
24
K. Rocker SP TEX Kumar Rocker SP TEX
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
25
K. Montero SP DET Keider Montero SP DET
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
26
A. Civale SP ATH Aaron Civale SP ATH
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
27
G. Canning SP SD Griffin Canning SP SD
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
WAS
Washington
28
A. Kay SP CHW Anthony Kay SP CHW
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
DET
Detroit
29
J. Kochanowicz SP LAA Jack Kochanowicz SP LAA
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
30
Z. Littell SP WAS Zack Littell SP WAS
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
SD
San Diego
31
M. Burrows SP HOU Michael Burrows SP HOU
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
32
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
33
C. Mlodzinski SP PIT Carmen Mlodzinski SP PIT
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
34
T. Imai SP HOU Tatsuya Imai SP HOU
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
35
T. Gordon RP COL Tanner Gordon RP COL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
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