Fantasy Baseball Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Jose Soriano, Bryce Elder

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 11 (June 1-7). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Must-start, all formats
|1
C. Schlittler SP NYY Cam Schlittler SP NYY
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vs
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vs
|2
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
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vs
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vs
|3
|4
C. Burns SP CIN Chase Burns SP CIN
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vs
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@
|5
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
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@
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vs
|6
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
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vs
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@
|7
K. Harrison SP MIL Kyle Harrison SP MIL
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vs
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@
|8
E. Sheehan SP LAD Emmet Sheehan SP LAD
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@
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vs
Advisable in most cases
|9
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
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vs
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@
|10
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
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vs
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vs
|11
C. Early SP BOS Connelly Early SP BOS
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vs
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@
|12
|13
C. Cavalli SP WAS Cade Cavalli SP WAS
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vs
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@
Better left for points leagues
|14
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
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@
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vs
|15
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
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@
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vs
|16
M. Soroka SP ARI Mike Soroka SP ARI
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vs
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vs
|17
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
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vs
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vs
|18
B. Chandler SP PIT Bubba Chandler SP PIT
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@
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@
|19
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
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vs
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vs
|20
M. McGreevy SP STL Michael McGreevy SP STL
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vs
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vs
|21
|22
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
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vs
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vs
|23
J. Cantillo SP CLE Joey Cantillo SP CLE
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@
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@
No thanks
|24
|25
C. Prielipp SP MIN Connor Prielipp SP MIN
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vs
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vs
|26
|27
M. Burrows SP HOU Michael Burrows SP HOU
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vs
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vs
|28
C. Patrick RP MIL Chad Patrick RP MIL
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vs
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@
|29
D. Sandlin SP CHW David Sandlin SP CHW
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@
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@
|30
N. Cameron SP KC Noah Cameron SP KC
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@
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@
|31
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
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@
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@
|32
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
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@
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vs