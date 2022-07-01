If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in no more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
Jon Gray SP
TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30
The popular breakout pick seemingly put it all together in June, to the point it no longer matters so much what the matchup is. With a 2.39 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 in his past six starts, Gray is perfectly advisable against the Twins.
Aaron Ashby SP
MIL Milwaukee • #26 • Age: 24
The recommendation will change, of course, if Ashby's return from a mild forearm injury this weekend doesn't go as hoped, but provided it does, he has the skills to carve up a lineup like the Pirates' in Week 14.
PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 26
Suarez has shown himself this year to be far from the must-start pitcher he was down the stretch last year, but his high ground-ball rate still gives him a fairly high floor from start to start. When he's in line for two, and particularly when one is against the Nationals, he's still more advisable than not.
CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22
Greene's past three starts have been terrible, and my confidence in him has worn thin. The fact I'm including him here should indicate how uninspiring this week's crop of sleeper pitchers is, but he's still capable of contributing 15-plus strikeouts in a two-start week.
Alex Wood SP
SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 31
Wood has been a head-scratcher all year, the underlying numbers (in particular his 3.36 xFIP) suggesting he should be far more successful than he's been. It's the justification for using him in a two-start week, especially since one of them is against the 24th-ranked Diamondbacks offense.
Jose Urquidy SP
HOU Houston • #65 • Age: 27
Urquidy seems to be settling in as a league-average pitcher after being hyped as more early in career, but he's currently enjoying his best stretch of the season with three straight quality starts. The Royals always make for a decent matchup.
Zach Plesac SP
CLE Cleveland • #34 • Age: 27
Plesac is riding a stretch of six straight quality starts, and his whiff rate has actually been respectable in the past two, possibly because of increased slider usage. You're still playing with fire by using him, but the 27th-ranked Royals offense should mitigate the risk.
Zack Greinke SP
KC Kansas City • #23 • Age: 38
Greinke's fastball velocity was up nearly 2 mph in each of his first two starts back from a flexor strain, and they were arguably his best starts of the season. He still makes for a big roll of the dice in a two-start week, but his lengthy track record of success earns him some benefit of the doubt.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #28 • Age: 32
Three of Hendricks' past four starts have been strong and one has been a disaster, which kind of sums his past two seasons. When things go wrong for him, they go really wrong, and seeing as one of his two matchups this week is the Dodgers, the chance for disaster is heightened. Still, if you're a sucker for volume, you might be tempted to try it.
LAA L.A. Angels • #25 • Age: 30
Lorenzen is an oft-cited sleeper pitcher simply because he's not quite good enough to see his roster rate rise above the 80 percent threshold. It's been a particularly bumpy ride for him lately, but the hope is that the ground-ball pitcher can get back on track against a highly suspect Orioles lineup.