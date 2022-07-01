Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. MIN Rostered 79% The popular breakout pick seemingly put it all together in June, to the point it no longer matters so much what the matchup is. With a 2.39 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 in his past six starts, Gray is perfectly advisable against the Twins.

Aaron Ashby SP MIL Milwaukee • #26 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 66% The recommendation will change, of course, if Ashby's return from a mild forearm injury this weekend doesn't go as hoped, but provided it does, he has the skills to carve up a lineup like the Pirates' in Week 14.

Ranger Suarez SP PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. WAS, at STL Rostered 72% Suarez has shown himself this year to be far from the must-start pitcher he was down the stretch last year, but his high ground-ball rate still gives him a fairly high floor from start to start. When he's in line for two, and particularly when one is against the Nationals, he's still more advisable than not.

Hunter Greene SP CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22 Matchups vs. NYM, vs. TB Rostered 79% Greene's past three starts have been terrible, and my confidence in him has worn thin. The fact I'm including him here should indicate how uninspiring this week's crop of sleeper pitchers is, but he's still capable of contributing 15-plus strikeouts in a two-start week.

Alex Wood SP SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 31 Matchups at ARI, at SD Rostered 74% Wood has been a head-scratcher all year, the underlying numbers (in particular his 3.36 xFIP) suggesting he should be far more successful than he's been. It's the justification for using him in a two-start week, especially since one of them is against the 24th-ranked Diamondbacks offense.

Jose Urquidy SP HOU Houston • #65 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 71% Urquidy seems to be settling in as a league-average pitcher after being hyped as more early in career, but he's currently enjoying his best stretch of the season with three straight quality starts. The Royals always make for a decent matchup.

Zach Plesac SP CLE Cleveland • #34 • Age: 27 Matchup at KC Rostered 70% Plesac is riding a stretch of six straight quality starts, and his whiff rate has actually been respectable in the past two, possibly because of increased slider usage. You're still playing with fire by using him, but the 27th-ranked Royals offense should mitigate the risk.

Zack Greinke SP KC Kansas City • #23 • Age: 38 Matchups at HOU, vs. CLE Rostered 45% Greinke's fastball velocity was up nearly 2 mph in each of his first two starts back from a flexor strain, and they were arguably his best starts of the season. He still makes for a big roll of the dice in a two-start week, but his lengthy track record of success earns him some benefit of the doubt.

Kyle Hendricks SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #28 • Age: 32 Matchups at MIL, at LAD Rostered 58% Three of Hendricks' past four starts have been strong and one has been a disaster, which kind of sums his past two seasons. When things go wrong for him, they go really wrong, and seeing as one of his two matchups this week is the Dodgers, the chance for disaster is heightened. Still, if you're a sucker for volume, you might be tempted to try it.