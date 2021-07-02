jon-gray.jpg

The two-start pitcher crop for Week 15 (July 5-11) is comprised mostly of stars and scrubs, which leaves few viable options for this list. There is one exception right off the top, though -- a pitcher who has been close to a must-roster in years past. 

Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.  

Sleeper pitchers for Week 15 (July 5-11)
headshot-image
Jon Gray SP
COL Colorado • #55 • Age: 29
Matchups
at ARI, at SD
ROSTERED
55%
The slider has had more bite in two turns back from the IL, resulting in more swinging strikes. I'll always prefer a Rockies pitcher on the road no matter what the splits say.
headshot-image
Jordan Montgomery SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 28
Matchups
at SEA
ROSTERED
73%
He's proven himself to be plenty usable regardless of the matchups, and this just so happens to be an especially favorable one.
headshot-image
J.T. Brubaker SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #34 • Age: 27
Matchups
at NYM
ROSTERED
57%
Will a week go by without me featuring J.T. Brubaker in this space? How is it that the Pirates always have such favorable matchups?
headshot-image
Tony Gonsolin SP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #26 • Age: 27
Matchups
at MIA, vs. ARI
ROSTERED
79%
The Dodgers' decision to have him follow an opener in his latest turn may have interfered with the buildup process, making it unclear whether he can go distance necessary to make the most of these matchups.
headshot-image
Logan Gilbert SP
SEA Seattle • #36 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. NYY
ROSTERED
70%
The Yankees matchup isn't so favorable anymore, but the rookie appears to be coming into his own, piling up swinging strikes in June while mixing in his changeup as a third pitch.
headshot-image
Kolby Allard RP
TEX Texas • #39 • Age: 23
Matchups
vs. DET, vs. OAK
ROSTERED
19%
It's hard to trust a pitcher with such ordinary stuff, but Kolby Allard has nearly a strikeout per inning and has gone six innings in three straight. That Tigers matchup is especially inviting.
headshot-image
Jameson Taillon SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #50 • Age: 29
Matchups
at SEA, at HOU
ROSTERED
70%
The matchups are polar opposites, but if you're down for a wild ride, here's hoping Jameson Taillon finally comes through.
headshot-image
Patrick Sandoval SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 24
Matchups
at SEA
ROSTERED
38%
With a penchant for ground balls and a changeup capable of generating whiffs, Patrick Sandoval is well positioned to take advantage of this matchup.
headshot-image
Ross Stripling SP
TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 31
Matchups
at TB
ROSTERED
59%
The matchup is nothing special -- and I'd like to see more missed bats -- but Ross Stripling has a 2.45 ERA over his past seven appearances, which more or less coincides with him fixing a pitch-tipping issue.
headshot-image
Kyle Muller SP
ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 23
Matchups
at MIA
ROSTERED
30%
The left-hander still has to prove he can throw strikes consistently, but he struck out nine over five one-hit innings last time out and has an even better matchup this time.