Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Parker Messick, Freddy Peralta

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require a certain amount of forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 18 (July 20-26). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Must-start, all formats
|1
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
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vs
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vs
|2
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
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vs
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vs
|3
|4
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
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@
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vs
|5
|6
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
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vs
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@
|7
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
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vs
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vs
|8
|9
P. Messick SP CLE Parker Messick SP CLE
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vs
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@
|10
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
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vs
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|11
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
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vs
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Advisable in most cases
|12
F. Valdez SP DET Framber Valdez SP DET
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@
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vs
|13
N. Martinez SP TB Nick Martinez SP TB
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vs
|14
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
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vs
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|15
F. Peralta SP NYM Freddy Peralta SP NYM
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vs
|16
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
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vs
Better left for points leagues
|17
|18
|19
|20
K. Leahy SP STL Kyle Leahy SP STL
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@
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vs
|21
L. Avila SP KC Luinder Avila SP KC
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No thanks
|22
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
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vs
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@
|23
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
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|24
T. Mahle SP SF Tyler Mahle SP SF
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|25
|26
M. Paredes SP MIN Mike Paredes SP MIN
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vs
|27
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
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vs
|28
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
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vs
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|29
W. Buehler SP SD Walker Buehler SP SD
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|30
B. Pfaadt RP ARI Brandon Pfaadt RP ARI
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|31
A. Alvarez SP WAS Andrew Alvarez SP WAS
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|32
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
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|33
T. Imai SP HOU Tatsuya Imai SP HOU
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|34
|35
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
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@
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vs
|36
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
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@
|37
|38
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
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vs
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