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Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Parker Messick, Freddy Peralta

Here's how this week's two-start slate stacks up

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1 min read
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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require a certain amount of forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 18 (July 20-26). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
COL
Colorado
2
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
3
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
4
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
5
D. Cease SP TOR Dylan Cease SP TOR
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
BOS
Boston
6
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
TEX
Texas
7
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
8
P. Tolle SP BOS Payton Tolle SP BOS
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
9
P. Messick SP CLE Parker Messick SP CLE
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
10
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
BOS
Boston
11
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
DET
Detroit
Advisable in most cases
12
F. Valdez SP DET Framber Valdez SP DET
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
13
N. Martinez SP TB Nick Martinez SP TB
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
14
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
SF
San Francisco
15
F. Peralta SP NYM Freddy Peralta SP NYM
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
16
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
Better left for points leagues
17
R. Lopez RP ATL Reynaldo Lopez RP ATL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
18
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
19
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
STL
St. Louis
20
K. Leahy SP STL Kyle Leahy SP STL
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
21
L. Avila SP KC Luinder Avila SP KC
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
DET
Detroit
No thanks
22
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
23
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
24
T. Mahle SP SF Tyler Mahle SP SF
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
25
J. Junk SP MIA Janson Junk SP MIA
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
SD
San Diego
26
M. Paredes SP MIN Mike Paredes SP MIN
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
27
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
28
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
29
W. Buehler SP SD Walker Buehler SP SD
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
MIA
Miami
30
B. Pfaadt RP ARI Brandon Pfaadt RP ARI
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		@
WAS
Washington
31
A. Alvarez SP WAS Andrew Alvarez SP WAS
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
32
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
MIA
Miami
33
T. Imai SP HOU Tatsuya Imai SP HOU
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
34
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
35
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
36
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
37
E. Fedde SP CHW Erick Fedde SP CHW
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
HOU
Houston
38
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
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