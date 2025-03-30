cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 2 (March 31-April 6). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Burnes SP ARI Corbin Burnes SP ARI
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
WAS
Washington
2
T. Glasnow SP LAD Tyler Glasnow SP LAD
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
3
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
4
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
5
R. Blanco SP HOU Ronel Blanco SP HOU
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
Advisable in most cases
6
J. Jobe SP DET Jackson Jobe SP DET
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
7
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
TEX
Texas
8
G. Holmes SP ATL Grant Holmes SP ATL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
MIA
Miami
9
B. Francis SP TOR Bowden Francis SP TOR
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
10
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
11
C. Paddack SP MIN Chris Paddack SP MIN
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
HOU
Houston
12
K. Rocker SP TEX Kumar Rocker SP TEX
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
Better left for points leagues
13
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
14
C. Povich SP BAL Cade Povich SP BAL
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
KC
Kansas City
15
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
No thanks
16
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
SF
San Francisco
17
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
18
B. Brown SP CHC Ben Brown SP CHC
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
SD
San Diego
19
J. Hicks SP SF Jordan Hicks SP SF
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
20
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
21
M. Perez SP CHW Martin Perez SP CHW
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
DET
Detroit
22
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
23
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
BOS
Boston
24
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
25
S. Newcomb RP BOS Sean Newcomb RP BOS
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
26
L. Ortiz SP CLE Luis Ortiz SP CLE
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
27
K. Hart SP SD Kyle Hart SP SD
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
28
C. Spiers SP CIN Carson Spiers SP CIN
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
29
J. Estes SP ATH Joey Estes SP ATH
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
COL
Colorado
30
C. Quantrill SP MIA Cal Quantrill SP MIA
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
31
E. Rodriguez RP MIL Elvin Rodriguez RP MIL
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
32
C. Mlodzinski RP PIT Carmen Mlodzinski RP PIT
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees