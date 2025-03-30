Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 2 (March 31-April 6). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
Must-start, all formats
|1
C. Burnes SP ARI Corbin Burnes SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|2
T. Glasnow SP LAD Tyler Glasnow SP LAD
|
vs
|
@
|3
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
|
vs
|
vs
|4
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|5
R. Blanco SP HOU Ronel Blanco SP HOU
|
vs
|
@
Advisable in most cases
|6
J. Jobe SP DET Jackson Jobe SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|7
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|8
G. Holmes SP ATL Grant Holmes SP ATL
|
@
|
vs
|9
B. Francis SP TOR Bowden Francis SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|10
|11
C. Paddack SP MIN Chris Paddack SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|12
K. Rocker SP TEX Kumar Rocker SP TEX
|
@
|
vs
Better left for points leagues
|13
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|14
C. Povich SP BAL Cade Povich SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|15
No thanks
|16
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
|
vs
|
@
|17
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|18
|19
|20
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
|
@
|
vs
|21
|22
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|23
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|24
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
|
@
|
vs
|25
S. Newcomb RP BOS Sean Newcomb RP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|26
L. Ortiz SP CLE Luis Ortiz SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|27
|28
|29
|30
C. Quantrill SP MIA Cal Quantrill SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|31
E. Rodriguez RP MIL Elvin Rodriguez RP MIL
|
vs
|
vs
|32
C. Mlodzinski RP PIT Carmen Mlodzinski RP PIT
|
@
|
vs