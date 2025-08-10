Jeffrey Springs SP ATH Athletics • #59 • Age: 32 Matchups vs. TB, vs. LAA Rostered 76% Jeffrey Springs got off on the wrong foot this year, but he's been more reliable than he gets credit for since the start of May, putting together a 3.30 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 18 appearances, with most being six innings or longer. You're not going to find a better two-start option on the waiver wire this time of year, and that's before even accounting for the Rays' and Angels' struggles against lefties.

Zebby Matthews SP MIN Minnesota • #52 • Age: 25 Matchups at NYY, vs. DET Rostered 49% Zebby Matthews' four starts back in the majors have been a mixed bag, but he's throwing harder overall and missing bats at a nice rate. The upside is enough for me to overlook the tough matchups against the Yankees and Tigers, particularly if I'm committed to getting an extra start.

Jose Soriano SP LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. LAD, at ATH Rostered 76% You're playing with fire with Jose Soriano, who just got walloped in his last start and has a tendency to do that out of nowhere, but the league's best ground ball pitcher was on a great run before then, putting together a 2.16 ERA in four starts. At least in points leagues, he feels like a must with a two-start slate.

Cade Horton SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #22 • Age: 23 Matchups at TOR, vs. PIT Rostered 56% Cade Horton is riding a four-start scoreless streak in which he's allowed just 10 hits in 22 2/3 innings, but his overreliance on his fastball has undermined his strikeout ability, giving me pause. The Blue Jays have become a tough matchup for pitchers, but the Pirates are one of the best.

Michael Wacha SP KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 34 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 73% After shutting down the Red Sox and Blue Jays, two of the league's best offenses, in his past two turns, Michael Wacha now boasts a 3.36 ERA and 1.15 WHIP on the year, which makes me feel kind of guilty about calling him a sleeper. Factor in the way the Nationals have been playing lately, and he's a slam dunk.

Jacob Lopez SP ATH Athletics • #57 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. TB Rostered 41% Just when it seemed like the league was catching up to Jacob Lopez and his funky left-handed delivery, the 27-year-old rookie registered a season-high 10 strikeouts in his latest start against the Nationals. It was his fourth start with nine or more strikeouts, and he'll be facing a Rays lineup that's particularly vulnerable to lefties. Of course, he was with the Rays just last year, and given the way they knocked him around on June 30, they may have a good read on him.

Chris Paddack SP DET Detroit • #20 • Age: 29 Matchups at CHW, at MIN Rostered 41% On paper, these matchups look great for Chris Paddack, who has had some good starts lately. His last one wasn't so great, though, and it came against the same Twins lineup that he's facing this week -- a lineup that knows him well, seeing as the Tigers just acquired him from the Twins before the trade deadline. So no promises, but in theory, he's a nice sleeper.

Slade Cecconi SP CLE Cleveland • #44 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. ATL Rostered 66% Even with the misstep Sunday, Slade Cecconi has five quality starts in his past seven turns, and one of the ones that wasn't still saw him go 8 1/3 innings. The strikeouts have been trending down, which is worrisome, but he'll be facing a Braves lineup that's been lacking a spring in its step all year.

Will Warren SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #98 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. MIN, at STL Rostered 71% Will Warren has been OK lately, but his 2.87 ERA in his past five starts has come with a high WHIP and low strikeout rate. He made the wise decision to emphasize his fastball in his latest start, but I'm still not sure the reward justifies the risk with him even in a two-start week.