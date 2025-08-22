Fantasy Baseball Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Hunter Greene, Sandy Alcantara
Find out which pitchers are in line for an extra start this week
Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 23 (Aug. 25-31), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Jesus Luzardo, Quinn Priester, Hurston Waldrep, Lucas Giolito, Luis Gil, Sandy Alcantara, Sean Manaea, Johan Oviedo, Andre Pallante, Brandon Pfaadt, Martin Perez, and Brandon Young.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
|
@
|
@
|2
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|3
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
|
vs
|
vs
|4
J. deGrom SP TEX Jacob deGrom SP TEX
|
vs
|
@
|5
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
|
@
|
vs
|6
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|7
M. Boyd SP CHC Matthew Boyd SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|8
Q. Priester SP MIL Quinn Priester SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|9
H. Waldrep RP ATL Hurston Waldrep RP ATL
|
@
|
@
|10
L. Giolito SP BOS Lucas Giolito SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|11
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|12
M. Scherzer SP TOR Max Scherzer SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|13
C. Schlittler SP NYY Cameron Schlittler SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|14
|15
L. Gil SP NYY Luis Gil SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|16
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|17
|18
N. Cameron SP KC Noah Cameron SP KC
|
@
|
vs
|19
S. Manaea SP NYM Sean Manaea SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|20
|21
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|22
J. Verlander SP SF Justin Verlander SP SF
|
vs
|
vs
|23
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|24
|25
|26
S. Smith SP CHW Shane Smith SP CHW
|
vs
|
vs
|27
|28
|29
W. Buehler SP BOS Walker Buehler SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|30
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|31
M. McGreevy SP STL Michael McGreevy SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|32
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|33
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|34
M. Perez SP CHW Martin Perez SP CHW
|
vs
|
vs
|35
T. Sugano SP BAL Tomoyuki Sugano SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|36
|37
|38
B. Young SP BAL Brandon Young SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|39
K. Hendricks SP LAA Kyle Hendricks SP LAA
|
@
|
@
|40
|41
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
|
@
|
@