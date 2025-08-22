sandy-alcantara.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 23 (Aug. 25-31), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Jesus Luzardo, Quinn Priester, Hurston Waldrep, Lucas Giolito, Luis Gil, Sandy Alcantara, Sean Manaea, Johan Oviedo, Andre Pallante, Brandon Pfaadt, Martin Perez, and Brandon Young.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
KC
Kansas City
2
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
3
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
4
J. deGrom SP TEX Jacob deGrom SP TEX
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
ATH
Athletics
5
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
6
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
7
M. Boyd SP CHC Matthew Boyd SP CHC
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
COL
Colorado
8
Q. Priester SP MIL Quinn Priester SP MIL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
TOR
Toronto
Advisable in most cases
9
H. Waldrep RP ATL Hurston Waldrep RP ATL
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
10
L. Giolito SP BOS Lucas Giolito SP BOS
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
11
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
12
M. Scherzer SP TOR Max Scherzer SP TOR
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
13
C. Schlittler SP NYY Cameron Schlittler SP NYY
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
14
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
15
L. Gil SP NYY Luis Gil SP NYY
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
Better left for points leagues
16
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
17
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
SD
San Diego
18
N. Cameron SP KC Noah Cameron SP KC
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
DET
Detroit
19
S. Manaea SP NYM Sean Manaea SP NYM
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIA
Miami
No thanks
20
S. Baz SP TB Shane Baz SP TB
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
WAS
Washington
21
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
TOR
Toronto
22
J. Verlander SP SF Justin Verlander SP SF
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
23
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIA
Miami
24
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
25
J. Sears SP SD JP Sears SP SD
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
26
S. Smith SP CHW Shane Smith SP CHW
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
27
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
BOS
Boston
28
J. Oviedo SP PIT Johan Oviedo SP PIT
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
BOS
Boston
29
W. Buehler SP BOS Walker Buehler SP BOS
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
30
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
31
M. McGreevy SP STL Michael McGreevy SP STL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
32
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
33
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
34
M. Perez SP CHW Martin Perez SP CHW
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
35
T. Sugano SP BAL Tomoyuki Sugano SP BAL
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
SF
San Francisco
36
J. Ginn SP ATH J.T. Ginn SP ATH
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
TEX
Texas
37
B. Lord RP WAS Brad Lord RP WAS
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
38
B. Young SP BAL Brandon Young SP BAL
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
SF
San Francisco
39
K. Hendricks SP LAA Kyle Hendricks SP LAA
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
HOU
Houston
40
T. Gordon SP COL Tanner Gordon SP COL
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
41
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia