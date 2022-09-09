If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in no more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Hunter Brown SP
HOU Houston • #58 • Age: 24
The Astros' top prospect impressed with his control in his first start, throwing 71 percent of his pitches for strikes. It's reason for optimism heading into a two-start week against the two worst offenses in baseball, the Tigers and Athletics. It doesn't sound like Justin Verlander will return and interfere either.
Nick Lodolo SP
CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24
Lodolo is looking at a slate of excellent matchups to close out the season, but none better than the Pirates. The rookie seems to be rounding into form, too, with a 2.89 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 in his past eight starts.
LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 25
Sandoval has been more in control lately with four walks in his past four starts and has the potential to pile up whiffs with his changeup and slider. His opponent this week, the Guardians, has the second-lowest OPS against left-handed pitchers.
MIA Miami • #28 • Age: 24
Rogers' two starts off the IL have been his best two of the season, and the Marlins are optimistic he's figured things out. A two-start week is a reasonable time to roll the dice on him, especially since one of his opponents is the Nationals.
Reid Detmers SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 23
Detmers has slipped a little in his past couple turns, but the velocity remains up on his slider, which was the key to his turnaround. Against a Guardians lineup that has the second-to-worst OPS against lefties, I'm inclined to roll the dice.
Jose Suarez SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #54 • Age: 24
Suarez threw seven shutout innings last time out and is beginning to make a name for himself in Fantasy with a 1.76 ERA in his past seven starts. The high swinging-strike rate also inspires confidence, especially with him scheduled to face a Guardians team that struggles against lefties.
CHW Chi. White Sox • #34 • Age: 26
It feels like Kopech has been on the verge of disaster all season, and his first start back from a knee injury last time out hardly put me at ease. But the overall numbers are still solid, and matchups as favorable as the Rockies and Tigers might be enough to entice me, if only in a points league where I can use him at RP.
PHI Philadelphia • #70 • Age: 25
Falter rejoined the Phillies rotation with three straight quality starts and came within two outs of a fourth last time out against the Marlins. He opens against them again this week, and they remain the worst lineup against left-handers. Falter's second matchup is against the Braves, which isn't so great, but Zack Wheeler could return and preempt that one.
COL Colorado • #48 • Age: 27
Marquez hasn't been a model of consistency over his career or particularly this year, but he does have a 3.39 ERA over his past 10 starts, eight of them being quality starts. You'd of course prefer him pitching on the road, which is the case this week -- and against a patchwork Cubs lineup, no less.
CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 31
The shine has worn off a bit on Stroman, but he did throw seven shutout innings last time out. The Rockies away from Coors Field always make for an enticing matchup.