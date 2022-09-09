Hunter Brown SP HOU Houston • #58 • Age: 24 Matchups at DET, vs. OAK Rostered 50% The Astros' top prospect impressed with his control in his first start, throwing 71 percent of his pitches for strikes. It's reason for optimism heading into a two-start week against the two worst offenses in baseball, the Tigers and Athletics. It doesn't sound like Justin Verlander will return and interfere either.

Nick Lodolo SP CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 61% Lodolo is looking at a slate of excellent matchups to close out the season, but none better than the Pirates. The rookie seems to be rounding into form, too, with a 2.89 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 in his past eight starts.

Patrick Sandoval SP LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 25 Matchup at CLE Rostered 75% Sandoval has been more in control lately with four walks in his past four starts and has the potential to pile up whiffs with his changeup and slider. His opponent this week, the Guardians, has the second-lowest OPS against left-handed pitchers.

Trevor Rogers SP MIA Miami • #28 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. TEX, at WAS Rostered 62% Rogers' two starts off the IL have been his best two of the season, and the Marlins are optimistic he's figured things out. A two-start week is a reasonable time to roll the dice on him, especially since one of his opponents is the Nationals.

Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 23 Matchup at CLE Rostered 68% Detmers has slipped a little in his past couple turns, but the velocity remains up on his slider, which was the key to his turnaround. Against a Guardians lineup that has the second-to-worst OPS against lefties, I'm inclined to roll the dice.

Jose Suarez SP LAA L.A. Angels • #54 • Age: 24 Matchup at CLE Rostered 28% Suarez threw seven shutout innings last time out and is beginning to make a name for himself in Fantasy with a 1.76 ERA in his past seven starts. The high swinging-strike rate also inspires confidence, especially with him scheduled to face a Guardians team that struggles against lefties.

Michael Kopech SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #34 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. COL, at DET Rostered 80% It feels like Kopech has been on the verge of disaster all season, and his first start back from a knee injury last time out hardly put me at ease. But the overall numbers are still solid, and matchups as favorable as the Rockies and Tigers might be enough to entice me, if only in a points league where I can use him at RP.

Bailey Falter SP PHI Philadelphia • #70 • Age: 25 Matchups at MIA, at ATL Rostered 24% Falter rejoined the Phillies rotation with three straight quality starts and came within two outs of a fourth last time out against the Marlins. He opens against them again this week, and they remain the worst lineup against left-handers. Falter's second matchup is against the Braves, which isn't so great, but Zack Wheeler could return and preempt that one.

German Marquez SP COL Colorado • #48 • Age: 27 Matchup at CHC Rostered 43% Marquez hasn't been a model of consistency over his career or particularly this year, but he does have a 3.39 ERA over his past 10 starts, eight of them being quality starts. You'd of course prefer him pitching on the road, which is the case this week -- and against a patchwork Cubs lineup, no less.