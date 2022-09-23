Normally, the season would end on a Sunday, but you may remember there was a lockout prior to this season. It pushed back the schedule enough that, oops, we're ending on a Wednesday instead.

This makes for a somewhat awkward finish in Fantasy, presuming your league has chosen to incorporate the full schedule. Rather than the usual seven-day scoring period, we're looking at a 10-day scoring period. Making two starts is the norm, then, rather than the exception, so you won't find my usual two-start pitching rankings.

And there remain the usual end-of-season oddities. Spot starts throwing things off. Pitchers randomly being shut down. Playoff teams realigning their rotations. Suffice it to say you don't want to get cute if you can help it.

But if you need help for this final push, these 10 pitchers are my favorites rostered in no more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

