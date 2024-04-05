Maikel Garcia 3B KC Kansas City • #11 • Age: 24 Matchups HOU3, @NYM3 Rostered 70% One of the hottest hitters to begin the season happens to have good matchups again. Maikel Garcia is elevating the ball for more power and still plenty capable as a base-stealer, so now may be your last chance to buy in.

Eugenio Suarez 3B ARI Arizona • #28 • Age: 32 Matchups @COL3, STL3 Rostered 59% The Diamondbacks are the lucky team making a trip to Coors Field this week, which gives them the most favorable matchups of any team. Among their hitters available enough to recommend here, Eugenio Suarez seems like the best bet to take advantage, and he's already off to a promising start at the plate.

Tyler O'Neill LF BOS Boston • #17 • Age: 28 Matchups BAL3, LAA3 Rostered 67% Tyler O'Neill is off to a great start with the Red Sox and still has yet to play a game at Fenway Park, where his right-handed power stroke should play up. That changes with him having a full week of games there in Week 3 (April 8-14).

MJ Melendez RF KC Kansas City • #1 • Age: 25 Matchups HOU3, @NYM3 Rostered 40% MJ Melendez's exit velocities and plate discipline have been excellent so far, and he just connected for his first home run Thursday. As mentioned, the Royals' schedule is pretty favorable this week, with some of the matchups including Hunter Brown, J.P. France, Julio Teheran and Adrian Houser.

Michael Conforto RF SF San Francisco • #8 • Age: 31 Matchups WAS3, @TB3 Rostered 69% Michael Conforto is off to a terrific start with three home runs heading into the weekend, and while I'm not convinced it'll last, the odds are good that it will carry over to Week 3, at least, with the Nationals pitching staff coming to town.

Jonathan India 2B CIN Cincinnati • #6 • Age: 27 Matchups MIL4, @CHW3 Rostered 68% Though Jonathan India has yet to get going at the plate, he's been a fixture at the top of the Reds lineup so far and of course has a track record of success, for points leagues especially. A seven-game week against some truly dreadful pitchers in the Brewers and White Sox rotations makes for a good time to bet on him.

Jeremy Pena SS HOU Houston • #3 • Age: 26 Matchups @TEX1, @KC3, TEX3 Rostered 59% Some swing changes for Jeremy Pena this offseason may be paying off already, most notably with a reduction in strikeout rate. The Astros have the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, facing Andrew Heaney twice and Brady Singer and Dane Dunning once each in a seven-game slate.

Will Benson RF CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 25 Matchups MIL4, @CHW3 Rostered 55% The more righties the better for Will Benson, and the Reds are scheduled to face five in their seven games this week. Of course, he's been getting to play against lefties too, unlike teammate Jake Fraley, so there's actual hope for him taking advantage of the full schedule. Mostly, though, it's righties like Jake Junis, Joe Ross and Chris Flexen that make Benson a favorable play.

J.D. Davis 3B OAK Oakland • #5 • Age: 30 Matchups @TEX3, WAS3 Rostered 24% J.D. Davis has been delivering premium exit velocities in his short stint as the Athletics third baseman, and if he keeps it up this week, you're probably going to like the sort of numbers he puts up against pitchers like Cody Bradford, Jon Gray, Jake Irvin and Trevor Williams.