Fantasy Baseball Week 6 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Shin-Soo Choo, Eduardo Escobar

Two of the game's biggest prospects are set to debut over the weekend.

For the biggest of all, Vladimir Guerrero, it doesn't much matter what he does. His bat skills are off the charts. You most likely invested one of your first six picks in him. The fact the Blue Jays have favorable matchups in Week 6 (April 29-May 5) is but a quaint footnote. You're starting him.

For Carter Kieboom, though, you'll want to pay attention, both to how much the Nationals play him and how he actually performs. They do also have favorable matchups this upcoming week, and Kieboom has intriguing upside, profiling as a shortstop who should hit for both average and power.

If the Nationals show they're committed to him and he seems like he's up for this opportunity, he'll be a late addition to my top 10 sleeper hitters, all owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Yandy Diaz keeps appearing on this list, usually at the very top, which means Fantasy players are sleeping on what appears to be one of the season's more definitive breakouts. With a high-contact bat, plus on-base skills and newfound power, he's an easy call with seven games against the Royals and Orioles pitching staffs.

Ryan McMahon has seven games this week as well, including three at home, so even though he has had a fairly quiet return from the IL apart from a two-homer game his first day back, he gets the benefit of the doubt for at least one more week.

Justin Smoak has so far looked like the high-OPS bat we saw two years ago — walking at an even higher rate, in fact — and while his 2017 is to this point the exception in a mostly lackluster career, it doesn't change the fact he's an enticing play against pitchers like Felix Pena, Trevor Cahill, Tyler Skaggs, Mike Minor, Lance Lynn and Drew Smyly.

Even with the return of Todd Frazier, Jeff McNeil is still finding his way into the lineup at a variety of positions, as he well should given his growing reputation as one of the best contact hitters in the game. The Mets are scheduled to face almost all righties in their seven games this week, and most are bottom feeders like Tanner Roark, Anthony DeSclafani, Tyler Mahle, Zach Davies and Jhoulys Chacin.

The Rangers are scheduled to play only five games this week, but with 10 other teams being in the same boat, it was inevitable some of the affected players would appear on this list. Shin-Soo Choo at least bats leadoff, which should maximize his plate appearances in those five games, especially since none of the pitchers on tap are left-handed. He has been walking as much as ever and piling up extra-base hits so far.

Gregory Polanco is another victim of the five-game-palooza, but his five games are against scrubby pitchers like Drew Smyly, Shelby Miller, Brett Anderson, Chris Bassitt and Frankie Montas. Recently back from shoulder surgery, it's only a matter of time before he's back to must-start status, and the back-to-back multi-hit games fresh off the IL were a good first step.

Yup, five games again, but at least three of them are at Coors Field. Eduardo Escobar got off to a miserable start this year but has done a nice job of course correcting here recently, raising his batting average about 60 points with four multi-hit games in six. He won't be all the way back until he starts elevating the ball more, but he's a fine hot-hand play.

Though presently one of the hottest hitters in baseball, nothing Renato Nunez is doing is especially out of character. The BABIP is a little high, but the power production fits the profile from his days in the Athletics system and is backed up by high fly-ball and hard-hit rates. He opens this week with three games against the White Sox pitching staff.

Josh Reddick doesn't play quite every day for the Astros, but with five righties on tap this week, he should come pretty close. And since those righties are bottom-feeders from the Twins and Angels rotations, there's a decent chance he continues the streak that has him batting .442 (19 for 43) with three homers over his past 10 games.

Thanks in part to an injury for Austin Meadows, Avisail Garcia has emerged as an everyday player for the Rays and has been surprisingly productive. The batted ball profile doesn't paint a pretty picture, at least as far as batting average is concerned, but he has the benefit of facing what little the Royals and Orioles can throw at him this week.

Best hitter matchups for Week 6

1. Red Sox OAK3, @CHW4

2. Rockies @MIL4, ARI3

3. Rays @KC4, @BAL3

4. Mets CIN4, @MIL3

5. White Sox BAL3, BOS4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 6

1. Mariners CHC2, @CLE3

2. Marlins CLE2, ATL3

3. Angels TOR3, HOU2

4. Giants LAD3, @CIN3

5. Twins HOU4, @NYY3