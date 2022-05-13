Andrew Vaughn LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 24 Matchups @KC5, @NYY3 Rostered 73% His breakout season was interrupted by a hand injury, but provided he returns from the IL as expected over the weekend, he'll be treated to the most favorable hitter schedule of any team this week.

Hunter Renfroe RF MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups ATL3, WAS3 Rostered 76% He eventually emerged as a must-start player after a slow start last year and may be tracking that way again, having homered six times in his past 11 games.

Juan Yepez DH STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 24 Matchups @NYM4, @PIT3 Rostered 47% The Cardinals have shown a commitment to playing the rookie masher, starting him in every game since his call-up, and he has repaid them by, well, mashing. The Pirates series is reason enough to keep him active.

Ian Happ LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 27 Matchups PIT3, ARI4 Rostered 62% He continues to be on the fringes of mixed-league consideration but is making enough positive contributions to justify the nod in a week when the Cubs have the second-best hitter matchups.

Alek Thomas CF ARI Arizona • #92 • Age: 22 Matchups @LAD4, @CHC4 Rostered 58% The recent call-up appears up to the challenge so far and gets to enjoy an eight-game slate this week. Even though he bats left-handed, he crushed lefties to the tune of a .362 batting average and 1.073 OPS in the minors last year, so the four on tap may actually play to his advantage.

Manuel Margot RF TB Tampa Bay • #13 • Age: 27 Matchups DET3, @BAL3 Rostered 58% The 27-year-old was showing surprising power before hurting his hamstring, homering in three straight games, and in this dead-ball environment, you'll take what you can get. Like Vaughn, he's expected to return over the weekend.

Darin Ruf DH SF San Francisco • #33 • Age: 35 Matchups @COL3, SD3 Rostered 11% His move to full-time duty hasn't yet paid off as hoped, but he's riding a seven-game hitting streak into the weekend. He'll begin Week 7 at Coors Field.

Patrick Wisdom 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #16 • Age: 30 Matchups PIT3, ARI4 Rostered 69% He may be inconsistent, but the power output has continued in his sophomore season. You'd expect him to be at his best against pitchers like Bryse Wilson, J.T. Brubaker and Humberto Castellanos.

Alejandro Kirk C TOR Toronto • #30 • Age: 23 Matchups SEA3, CIN3 Rostered 57% All the contact he was making early in the season is translating to hits so far in May. He's batting well over .300 for the month and continues to play more often than the typical catcher.