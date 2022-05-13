juan-yepez.jpg

Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

Sleeper hitters for Week 7 (May 16-22)
Andrew Vaughn LF
CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 24
Matchups
@KC5, @NYY3
Rostered
73%
His breakout season was interrupted by a hand injury, but provided he returns from the IL as expected over the weekend, he'll be treated to the most favorable hitter schedule of any team this week.
Hunter Renfroe RF
MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30
Matchups
ATL3, WAS3
Rostered
76%
He eventually emerged as a must-start player after a slow start last year and may be tracking that way again, having homered six times in his past 11 games.
Juan Yepez DH
STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 24
Matchups
@NYM4, @PIT3
Rostered
47%
The Cardinals have shown a commitment to playing the rookie masher, starting him in every game since his call-up, and he has repaid them by, well, mashing. The Pirates series is reason enough to keep him active.
Ian Happ LF
CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 27
Matchups
PIT3, ARI4
Rostered
62%
He continues to be on the fringes of mixed-league consideration but is making enough positive contributions to justify the nod in a week when the Cubs have the second-best hitter matchups.
Alek Thomas CF
ARI Arizona • #92 • Age: 22
Matchups
@LAD4, @CHC4
Rostered
58%
The recent call-up appears up to the challenge so far and gets to enjoy an eight-game slate this week. Even though he bats left-handed, he crushed lefties to the tune of a .362 batting average and 1.073 OPS in the minors last year, so the four on tap may actually play to his advantage.
Manuel Margot RF
TB Tampa Bay • #13 • Age: 27
Matchups
DET3, @BAL3
Rostered
58%
The 27-year-old was showing surprising power before hurting his hamstring, homering in three straight games, and in this dead-ball environment, you'll take what you can get. Like Vaughn, he's expected to return over the weekend.
Darin Ruf DH
SF San Francisco • #33 • Age: 35
Matchups
@COL3, SD3
Rostered
11%
His move to full-time duty hasn't yet paid off as hoped, but he's riding a seven-game hitting streak into the weekend. He'll begin Week 7 at Coors Field.
Patrick Wisdom 3B
CHC Chi. Cubs • #16 • Age: 30
Matchups
PIT3, ARI4
Rostered
69%
He may be inconsistent, but the power output has continued in his sophomore season. You'd expect him to be at his best against pitchers like Bryse Wilson, J.T. Brubaker and Humberto Castellanos.
Alejandro Kirk C
TOR Toronto • #30 • Age: 23
Matchups
SEA3, CIN3
Rostered
57%
All the contact he was making early in the season is translating to hits so far in May. He's batting well over .300 for the month and continues to play more often than the typical catcher.
A.J. Pollock LF
CHW Chi. White Sox • #18 • Age: 34
Matchups
@KC5, @NYY3
Rostered
46%
He's been a non-factor after having an .892 OPS last year, but hopefully his two hits Thursday are enough to get him going. He's looking at five games against Royals mush as part of an eight-game slate overall.

Best hitter matchups for Week 7

1. White Sox @KC5, @NYY3
2. Cubs PIT3, ARI4
3. Diamondbacks @LAD4, @CHC4
4. Royals CHW5, MIN3
5. Astros @BOS3, TEX4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 7

1. Nationals @MIA3, @MIL3
2. Braves @MIL3, @MIA3
3. Padres @PHI3, @SF3
4. Phillies SD3, LAD3
5. Tigers @TB3, @CLE3