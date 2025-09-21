It's the final week of the Fantasy season, and there's very little chance you're going to win or lose your season based on who you add on the waiver wire this week. But you still might have some holes to fill in your lineup, and we're here to help you find the best options. There is going to be a lot of overlap here in this final week waiver-wire column with Scott White's Week 27 sleeper hitters and sleeper pitchers, because all that matters is the impact a player can make this week.

At least, that's the case for those of you in redraft leagues.

For those of you in keeper or Dynasty leagues, it's worth scouring your waiver-wire for some forgotten players who might be worth keeping around with an eye on 2026. Depth isn't going to matter after this week, so if you have a few players you know you won't want to hang on to for 2026 sitting around on the bench, you should be putting in some last-week bids on players you might want to keep around for 2026, so in addition to a target for every position for the final week, I've included a stash candidate to consider at every position with an eye on 2026 who might be available in some of your leagues.

Here's we're looking to add ahead of Week 27:

Catchers

Moises Ballesteros, Cubs (15%) – It's not entirely clear what Ballesteros' usage is going to look like for the final week, as he sat two of three games this weekend. But he has started eight of 10 since coming back from the minors while showing the strong contact skills and power that have made him one of the best catching prospects in the game. He won't be catcher eligible to open the 2026 season, so let's use him now.

Stash? Joe Mack, Marlins (2%) – Agustin Ramirez is more of a DH long term, and Mack has hit .257/.338/.475 with 21 homers and nine steals as a 22-year-old across the two highest levels of the minors. He could matter in Roto leagues as soon as next March.

First Base

Kyle Manzardo, Guardians (52%) – Manzardo has an .833 OPS since the All-Star break while starting four of the past six against left-handed pitchers. I could see him sitting out Tuesday's game against Tarik Skubal, but otherwise, he should be in the lineup every other game for the final week.

Stash? Triston Casas, Red Sox (20%) – It's not just prospects we can stash! I think it's unlikely Casas returns to the Red Sox next season, and a fresh start is probably not a bad thing in this instance. He'll be coming back from a ruptured patella and has been mildly disappointing in his MLB career, but I still think there's 30-plus homer potential here as a mid-career breakout.

Second base

Caleb Durbin, Brewers (46%) – I wanted to include Sal Stewart here, but he found himself squeezed out of the team's lineup this weekend, making him a risky start. So we'll go with Durbin, who has some playing time concerns in the always-crowded Brewers lineup but who has played pretty regularly in the second half and has an .855 OPS in September with five steals.

Stash? Travis Bazzana, Guardians (25%) – Bazzana has been a disappointment as a pro, making less contact than expected without a ton of power. Still, he's held his own as a 22-year-old at Triple-A and the No. 1 pick in last year's draft certainly could be in line for an Opening Day job next season.

Third base

Isaac Paredes, Astros (65%) – Paredes made an unexpected return from the IL this weekend and struggled, going 1 for 7 with five strikeouts. There might not be enough time for Paredes to get back up to speed, but he was obviously a must-start player before the injury, so I think I'd still be willing to roll the dice on him this week.

Stash? Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks (30%) – We're still waiting for him to do it at the MLB level, but Lawlar's long-term outlook hasn't changed because of less than 100 plate appearances in the majors. If anything, his struggles make sure he'll be very reasonably priced for 2026, and I'll be buying a lot of him with my late-round picks.

Shortstop

Ha-seong Kim, Padres (20%) – Kim homered for the second time in three games Sunday and is now hitting .313/.370/.469 since getting to the Braves. He's a solid fit in a MI spot especially.

Stash? JJ Wetherholt, Cardinals (25%) – Wetherholt never ended up getting the call, but that's not because he failed to make the case – the 22-year-old former first-rounder hit .309/.415/.547 at Triple-A. The Cardinals should clear up some of the glut on their roster this offseason, in part to make room for Wetherholt to be on the Opening Day roster.

Outfield

Dylan Crews, Nationals (61%) – Crews has been more useful lately, going 6 for 23 with three steals over his past six games. We're still waiting for some signs of the huge upside the former top prospect was supposed to have, but with good matchups on the way for the Nationals, he's a viable option for the final week, at least.

Daylen Lile, Nationals (31%) – Sharing an outfield with some of the most hyped outfield prospects of the past few years, it's the relatively unheralded Lile who has been a difference maker for the Nationals down the stretch, hitting .378/.432/.757 so far in September. With those same matchups on the way for Lile, he's one of the best hot-hand plays out there if you are inclined to go that route.

Zach Cole, Astros (5%) – It's just a question of whether Cole will make enough contact. So far, he hasn't, with a 39% strikeout rate in his first eight games. But there's real power here, and enough speed to chip in a few steals in a best-case scenario, making Cole an intriguing option for deeper categories leagues.

Stash? Emmanuel Rodriguez, Twins (20%) – Rodriguez has had a lot of trouble staying healthy, but he's managed to be a productive hitter with athleticism and huge on-base skills. He could absolutely play his way onto the team's Opening Day lineup next season and be an unorthodox lineup setter with power and speed.

Starting pitcher

Emmett Sheehan, Dodgers (61%) – Sheehan looks like he's putting it all together, with 32 strikeouts to just six walks in 24.1 innings here in September. And he's scheduled to close out the season with one more start in Seattle, one of the best parks in baseball for pitchers. He needs to be in basically all lineups at this point.

Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays (40%) – Yesavage's second start was nowhere near as good as his first, as he stumbled and gave up four runs to the Royals Sunday. You're hoping for more, obviously, but that won't necessarily scare me off of a start against the Rays next weekend.

Cristian Javier, Astros (48%) – Javier hasn't had great results yet, but the underlying numbers indicate he's been better than the 4.45 ERA, with walks being the primary issue so far. He closes out the regular season with a very beatable Athletics lineup, albeit with some real risk given the ballpark in Sacramento. But with the way Javier has gotten back to producing weak contact coming off elbow surgery, I think he's a worthwhile risk.

Luis Morales, Athletics (65%) – Morales has struggled a bit lately after a real impressive run to open his career, with 10 runs over his past 15.2 innings of work. But he is coming off a quality start and will close his rookie season out with a start against the Royals, a beatable matchup for a talented pitcher.

Stash? Jared Jones, Pirates (21%) – Jones is recovering from surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow, and he could be ready for Opening Day after being cleared to throw in recent days – Pirates direction of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Jones is aiming for "game-line situations" between March and May of next year. Looking at Spencer Strider, there's no guarantee he'll be a difference maker, but if you've got a keeper spot to play with, Jones could be back early enough to make it worthwhile.

Relief pitcher

Ian Seymour, Rays (48%) – Seymour has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the second half, emerging as a useful option for the Rays rotation after standing out in the bullpen. He has a 1.65 ERA in three September starts and is now in line for two starts against the Orioles and Blue Jays this week, making him one of the best streaming options and an excellent SPaRP for the final week.

Stash? Abner Uribe, Brewers (54%) – Uribe was supposed to be a standout after Trevor Megill's elbow injury, but he has just one save so far in the month of September. That's not Uribe's fault, as he continues to pitch incredibly well. Megill figures to be back next season, but he's also never thrown more than 50 innings in a major-league season and missed more than a month this season with his elbow injury, so Uribe could absolutely figure into the team's closer plans for 2026.