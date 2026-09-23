Simons is set to play a pivotal reserve role for the 76ers, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.

Simons ended 2025-26 on the shelf with the Bulls due to a fractured wrist, but he's prepping for a significant bench role with his new team. The sharpshooter made a grand total of five starts all of last year, and he's likely to play a similar role in 2026-27 behind VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey. Simons has never averaged more than four rebounds or one steal in a season and has averaged more than five assists just once, so his style of play remains more conducive to points leagues.