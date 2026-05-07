Maxey closed Wednesday's 108-102 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 26 points (9-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 47 minutes.

Maxey again struggled from beyond the arc and was careless with the rock, coughing up another six turnovers. Through the first two games of this series, Maxey has shot 1-for-9 from three-point territory while tossing away a total of 10 turnovers. He'll need to be better if the 76ers hope to right the ship in Game 3 on Friday.