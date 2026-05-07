76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Nets 26 points with six assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey closed Wednesday's 108-102 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 26 points (9-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 47 minutes.
Maxey again struggled from beyond the arc and was careless with the rock, coughing up another six turnovers. Through the first two games of this series, Maxey has shot 1-for-9 from three-point territory while tossing away a total of 10 turnovers. He'll need to be better if the 76ers hope to right the ship in Game 3 on Friday.
More News
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Struggles in Game 1 loss•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Goes for 30 and 11 in Game 7 win•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Leads Sixers to Game 6 victory•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Double-doubles in win•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Posts 22 points in blowout loss•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Game-high 31 points in loss•