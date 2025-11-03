Edgecombe finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 129-105 win over Brooklyn.

Edgecombe turned in another solid night in the scoring column, sinking 50.0 percent of his tries from the field while drilling two triples for a second straight appearance. He also bounced back on the defensive end, leading Philly in steals after failing to record a steal in his previous matchup Friday against Boston. Edgecombe will look to continue this hot start to his rookie campaign Tuesday in Chicago.