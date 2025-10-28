Edgecombe ended Monday's 136-124 win over Orlando with 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block across 39 minutes.

Edgecombe has had a blistering start to his NBA career thus far, averaging 25.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks on 50/40/75 shooting splits. Philadelphia has also gone 3-0 to start the season, which can largely be attributed to the rookie's success. Look for Edgecombe to uphold his high level of play Tuesday against the Wizards.