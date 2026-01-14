Edgecombe (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Edgecombe carried a probable tag into Wednesday's contest, so it's no surprise to see him available. The rookie guard had been dealing with a bruised left adductor. He's been in a bit of a scoring rut recently, averaging 13.6 points while shooting 37.5 percent from the field over his last five games, but he's made up for it elsewhere, averaging 7.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals during that stretch.