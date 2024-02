Lopez accumulated 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and five blocks over 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-98 victory over the 76ers.

Lopez has been a machine in the blocks category this season. He's averaging 2.7 swats per game, and he's recorded at least five blocks nine times. At the age of 35, Lopez is showing no signs of slowing down.