Bucks' Marshall Plumlee: Receives DNP-CD in win
Plumlee received a DNP-Coach's Decision in Saturday's 109-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
The seven-footer has appeared in five of the 11 games in which he's been on the Bucks roster, via a two-way contract. He'll need the help of a big trade deadline deal to see major minutes with the parent club.
More News
-
Bucks' Marshall Plumlee: Signs two-way contract with Bucks•
-
Clippers' Marshall Plumlee: Waived by Clippers•
-
Clippers' Marshall Plumlee: Signs partially-guaranteed deal with Clippers•
-
Knicks' Marshall Plumlee: Posts first career double-double in win•
-
Knicks' Marshall Plumlee: Will start Thursday vs. Wizards•
-
Knicks' Marshall Plumlee: Posts career high in steals during Sunday's loss•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.