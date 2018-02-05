Play

Plumlee received a DNP-Coach's Decision in Saturday's 109-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The seven-footer has appeared in five of the 11 games in which he's been on the Bucks roster, via a two-way contract. He'll need the help of a big trade deadline deal to see major minutes with the parent club.

