Plumlee confirmed Monday via his personal Instagram account that the Bucks withdrew his qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

After cutting ties with Plumlee, the Bucks will now have space to sign another player to a two-way contract. Plumlee joined the Bucks on a two-way deal in January, appearing in eight games for Milwaukee and 13 for their G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. He'll look to secure a two-way deal or training camp invite with another team.