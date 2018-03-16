Plumlee produced 10 points (3-9 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal during the Herd's 118-111 victory over Maine Thursday.

The former Duke center has been relatively quiet since going 9-for-9 from the field on Feb. 21, but has registered four straight games scoring in double figures. So far, Plumlee is adding 9.7 points and 8.0 rebounds through 40 games played this season.