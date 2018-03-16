Marshall Plumlee: Stays quiet
Plumlee produced 10 points (3-9 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal during the Herd's 118-111 victory over Maine Thursday.
The former Duke center has been relatively quiet since going 9-for-9 from the field on Feb. 21, but has registered four straight games scoring in double figures. So far, Plumlee is adding 9.7 points and 8.0 rebounds through 40 games played this season.
More News
-
Bucks' Marshall Plumlee: Plays 33 minutes in G-League Friday•
-
Bucks' Marshall Plumlee: Scores 22 in loss•
-
Bucks' Marshall Plumlee: Receives DNP-CD in win•
-
Bucks' Marshall Plumlee: Signs two-way contract with Bucks•
-
Clippers' Marshall Plumlee: Waived by Clippers•
-
Clippers' Marshall Plumlee: Signs partially-guaranteed deal with Clippers•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...