Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Will start Tuesday vs. Cavs
Dellavedova (knee) will start Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers and will have a minutes limit, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Dellavedova will make his long-awaited return to action after missing the last 15 games with tendinitis in his left knee. While he'll play under an unspecified minutes limit, Dellavedova will unseat DeAndre Liggins in the starting five. Given the restriction, Dellavedova is best avoided in daily formats, even on a night with only three games.
